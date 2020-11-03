Healthy Food Ingredients announces addition of two specialty mills expanding its vertical integration
HFI answers demand for safe, specialty milled ingredients with addition of specialty mills.FARGO, ND, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of industry demand for safe, specialty milled ingredients backed by supply assurance, HFI announces the addition of two specialty mills, expanding its vertical integration within its Valley City, North Dakota and Watertown, South Dakota facilities.
“With the addition of our allergen-free mill in Valley City, ND, we are meeting the needs of our customers, including micro-reduction processing under our IntegriPure® brand,” notes Jay Johnson, HFI Chief Operating Officer.
Johnson adds, “this mill provides complete vertical integration under the HFI portfolio. We manage each step, beginning with our sustainable supply chain, to deliver food safety assurance with traceability.”
The Valley City, ND mill gives the specialty ingredient company the ability to process in-house a full range of gluten-free pulses, ancient grains and seeds into custom-milled consumer-ready flours.
Products are shipped to various industry channels including manufacturers or packed for private label retail in HFI’s facility.
The addition of the new mill in HFI’s Watertown, SD facility provides extensive cereal grain ingredient offerings including whole, finely milled and blended.
“We are pleased to create a more diverse offering of cereal grain ingredient options to meet the growing demand from manufacturers with our enhanced milling opportunities,” comments Johnson.
HFI’s Watertown facility processes a variety of clean label cereal grains including all types of wheat, rye, barley and sorghum.
About Healthy Food Ingredients (HFI)
Healthy Food Ingredients is an on-trend specialty ingredient supplier bringing food safety and supply assurance to protect your brand promise.
We start with a sustainable supply chain, backed by IntegriPure®, our innovative micro reduction process, to offer a full portfolio of ingredients including non-GMO, organic and gluten-free pulses, grains, seeds, flax, expeller oils, and signature product Suntava Purple Corn™, with unique processing capabilities for milling, flaking and blending and consumer-ready products. Looking for a private label brand? We can help with that too!
We are dedicated to delivering safe, healthy, premium-quality ingredients in partnership with our diverse grower network.
Learn more at HFIfamily.com.
HFI is supported by Horizon Holdings, LLC, a San Francisco-based private investment firm with a significant track record in successfully building private and public companies.
Tara Froemming
Healthy Food Ingredients
+1 844-275-3443
info@HFIfamily.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn