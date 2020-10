Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/28/20 1250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 149 Kingdom Rd, Albany, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Grace Currier

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/28/20 at approximately 1250 hours, The Vermont State Police

responded to a call of Domestic Assault. Trooper arrived on scene and during the

investigation it was revealed that Grace Currier had assaulted her husband.

Currier was later arrested and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/20/ 1300

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881