Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,978 in the last 365 days.

Early Biden Voters in Pennsylvania Seek to Switch Vote to Trump

Bikers for Trump

The activist group, Bikers for Trump, is working to open a path for those wishing to switch their votes to Trump in Pennsylvania.

Biden will kill fracking, kill oil, raise taxes, and allow our great cities like Philadelphia to burn. While some gave him the benefit of the doubt before, it is obvious now where he really stands.”
— Chris Cox
HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the closing days of the 2020 election, those who cast votes early for former Vice President Joe Biden are seeking to switch their votes as new information is brought to light.

After record-breaking early vote turn out, the question: ‘can I change my vote’ is trending on Google. The voter remorse is especially active among early voters for Biden after voters discovered his opposition to fracking, desire to kill the oil industry, and plans to dramatically raise taxes. The activist group, Bikers for Trump, is working to open a path for those wishing to switch their votes.

While Pennsylvania law is unclear on the process, Bikers for Trump has retained local counsel and begun a massive statewide ad blitz to encourage early voters who want to switch to contact them – via their website www.TrumpMyVote.com. Voters who check in on the page will be contacted by counsel to help defend their right to vote for their preferred candidate.

“This isn’t hard,” explained Chris Cox, Founder of Bikers for Trump. “The early votes received in each county don’t get counted until Election Day and are still inside the voters’ identifying envelope. A voter that presents valid ID should be allowed to rescind their prior vote and destroy it inside the envelope, and then that voter can cast a new vote – for Donald Trump!”

“Biden will kill fracking, kill oil, raise taxes, and allow our great cities like Philadelphia to burn,” Cox continued. “While some gave him the benefit of the doubt before, it is obvious now where he really stands – and it is not with Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania election law is silent about the right of Early voters to rescind their earlier vote and cast a new one,” explained Dan Backer, National Counsel to Bikers for Trump. “Voters are demanding to recast their ballots, and Pennsylvania must allow this opportunity – even if it means allowing voters on Election Day and spoiling the early vote from individuals wishing to switch. We’ve retained local counsel and will vigorously pursue the right of Americans to vote for who they want.”

Dan Rene
+1 202-329-8357
danrenejr@gmail.com
Political.Law

You just read:

Early Biden Voters in Pennsylvania Seek to Switch Vote to Trump

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.