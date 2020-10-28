Early Biden Voters in Pennsylvania Seek to Switch Vote to Trump
Bikers for Trump
The activist group, Bikers for Trump, is working to open a path for those wishing to switch their votes to Trump in Pennsylvania.
Biden will kill fracking, kill oil, raise taxes, and allow our great cities like Philadelphia to burn. While some gave him the benefit of the doubt before, it is obvious now where he really stands.”HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the closing days of the 2020 election, those who cast votes early for former Vice President Joe Biden are seeking to switch their votes as new information is brought to light.
— Chris Cox
After record-breaking early vote turn out, the question: ‘can I change my vote’ is trending on Google. The voter remorse is especially active among early voters for Biden after voters discovered his opposition to fracking, desire to kill the oil industry, and plans to dramatically raise taxes. The activist group, Bikers for Trump, is working to open a path for those wishing to switch their votes.
While Pennsylvania law is unclear on the process, Bikers for Trump has retained local counsel and begun a massive statewide ad blitz to encourage early voters who want to switch to contact them – via their website www.TrumpMyVote.com. Voters who check in on the page will be contacted by counsel to help defend their right to vote for their preferred candidate.
“This isn’t hard,” explained Chris Cox, Founder of Bikers for Trump. “The early votes received in each county don’t get counted until Election Day and are still inside the voters’ identifying envelope. A voter that presents valid ID should be allowed to rescind their prior vote and destroy it inside the envelope, and then that voter can cast a new vote – for Donald Trump!”
“Biden will kill fracking, kill oil, raise taxes, and allow our great cities like Philadelphia to burn,” Cox continued. “While some gave him the benefit of the doubt before, it is obvious now where he really stands – and it is not with Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania election law is silent about the right of Early voters to rescind their earlier vote and cast a new one,” explained Dan Backer, National Counsel to Bikers for Trump. “Voters are demanding to recast their ballots, and Pennsylvania must allow this opportunity – even if it means allowing voters on Election Day and spoiling the early vote from individuals wishing to switch. We’ve retained local counsel and will vigorously pursue the right of Americans to vote for who they want.”
Dan Rene
+1 202-329-8357
danrenejr@gmail.com
Political.Law