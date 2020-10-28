Educational Resources for Granite State Schools, Teachers, and Home Educators Available from NH Fish and Game

CONTACT: Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 Lindsay Webb: (603) 271-6649 October 28, 2020

Concord, NH – Whether in school or at home, students, teachers, and parents are working harder than ever to enhance each child’s educational experience. To help fuel curiosity about the wildlife and wild places of the Granite State, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) offers a diversity of educational resources to connect youth of different ages with their natural environment—including their backyards!

Wild Times for Kids engages younger students with the natural world through fascinating stories, images, and games that introduce them to ecological concepts and scientific information. In the latest issue titled “Discovering Herpes!” students will learn all about reptiles and amphibians. Wild Times for Kids presents terminology that can be defined by reading the text of the issue and provides key words used in many science textbooks. Explore the latest issue for your class or home-learning environment by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/pubs/documents/wt-herps.pdf.

For details on ordering classroom quantities, send an email to information@wildlife.nh.gov.

The New Hampshire Wildlife Journal features stories and columns that connect the reader with New Hampshire’s diverse wildlife resources and opportunities to explore the Granite State’s natural environment and sporting heritage. Ideal for middle and high school students, the magazine is published 6 times annually by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps Fish and Game conserve and manage the state’s natural resources, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.

Subscriptions are just $12 for one year – that’s 40% off the cover price – or $20 for two years.

Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html. Limited quantities of past issues are also available for purchase. New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine also makes a great gift subscription to your school’s library program!

When bustling classrooms become the norm again, NHFG also offers educational programming designed to enrich each student’s in-person learning experience about their natural surroundings.

The Wildlife Education Program helps to provide students of all ages with a connection to wildlife through high-quality professional development for teachers and educators of pre-K through grade 12 students, including home schoolers and non-formal educators. Hands-on activity-based workshops offered annually include Project WILD, Aquatic WILD, Growing Up WILD, and Below Zero and are available as half-day, full-day, and multi-day workshops depending on the topic. Virtual workshops that support these educational programs are currently in process to encourage teacher participation and development in 2021.

To enhance lessons or educational units, fur, track, and furbearer fundamentals curriculum kits can be checked out on loan.

Designed for middle and high school students and teachers, and supported with a growing number of virtual and video resources, the Watershed Education Program is aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards and includes water quality and macroinvertebrate monitoring, watershed mapping using ArcGIS technology, and the study of warm- and coldwater fish habitats using tanks in the classroom. Students can become citizen scientists, studying and working with local community partners to improve and maintain healthy aquatic ecosystems for fish and other wildlife.

Schoolyard Action Grants from the New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action Grants are available for schools with students from pre-K through grade 12 to help fund nature-based projects. The New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action Grants includes the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service New England Field Office, NH Project Learning Tree, the NH Fish and Game Department, and New Hampshire Audubon. The partnership was created to make it easier for school staff to apply for grants to enhance their schoolyards. Now a common grant application works for all four of the partner organizations and streamlines the application process. Connections to curriculum, more information about the grant program, and the grant application can be found by visiting https://wildlife.state.nh.us/education/grants.html.

Focused TedEd Lessons, which are pre-produced New Hampshire wildlife-dedicated modules for instructors to include in their virtual or in-person classrooms, have been created to help teachers incorporate Granite State animals into their curriculum and are available at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/education/wildlife.html.

To learn more about any of these and other exciting educational programs visit www.wildnh.com/education.