Change in Micro-Cluster Focus Area

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the "Red Zone" micro-cluster focus area in Orange County has met the metrics required to shift to an "Orange Warning Zone." Orange County's micro-cluster zone positivity rate has gone from 12 percent to 2 percent in three weeks and the rate of new daily hospital admissions has flattened.

The governor also announced that counties, via their local departments of health, will now be allowed to require that mask mandates be extended at all times in both public and private schools under their jurisdictions.

"In terms of adjustments of the micro-clusters, Orange County has made very good progress," Governor Cuomo said. "In Orange County we're going to change the red zone to an orange zone. In Orange County, the red zone was at 12 percent three weeks ago. It's now 2 percent, so that's obviously dramatic progress. And the hospitalization number is flat. The red zone will go to orange and the yellow zone will stay yellow. There has been progress in other areas in micro-clusters, but nothing at this point that would cause us to change any classifications this week. We'll watch it over the next week for possible alterations. Nationwide, our positivity rate is now the second lowest in the United States of America. We've actually made progress nationwide. We are 1.3 percent and in the Johns Hopkins nationwide state survey we are number 2 from the bottom, second lowest rate in the nation. God bless New Yorkers. But let's stay vigilant because as we are seeing with the surges around the country, this thing is not over."

Modifications to Current Cluster Zones

The Governor noted the continued progress in micro-cluster focus areas, and that based on the State Department of Health metrics, the "Red Zone" focus area in Orange County is now eligible to become an "Orange Zone" based on testing positivity rates and flattening of the rate of daily hospital admissions. The Rockland County "Red Zone" focus area and Brooklyn "Red Zone" focus area have also shown great progress, however they have not yet met the metrics to transition to a new zone.

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.8 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.3 percent. A total of 129,660 test results were reported to New York State with 2,031 positives for an overall positivity rate of 1.5 percent. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4-10/10 % Positive 10/11- 10/17 % Positive 10/18- 10/25 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (10/26)% Positive Yesterday (10/27)% Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 3.57% 3.59% 3.56% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.34% 2.76% 2.75% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.41% 3.06% 2.69% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 1.64% 0.34% 1.75% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 3.21% 2.36% 4.34% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 1.94% 1.88% 2.38% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 7.44% 15.12% 4.16% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 5.08% 5.11% 6.43% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 8.02% 8.98% 7.05% All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.27% 3.07% 3.65% 3.78% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.38% 1.78% 1.56% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.17% 1.53% 1.37%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,085 (+2)

- 1,085 (+2) Patients Newly Admitted - 153

- 153 Hospital Counties - 44

- 44 Number ICU - 236 (+3)

- 236 (+3) Number ICU with Intubation - 120 (+0)

- 120 (+0) Total Discharges - 79,366 (+136)

- 79,366 (+136) Deaths - 15

- 15 Total Deaths - 25,773

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 1.5% 1.3% 1.1% Central New York 1.4% 2.2% 1.0% Finger Lakes 2.3% 1.7% 1.6% Long Island 1.2% 1.6% 1.9% Mid-Hudson 2.4% 2.2% 2.1% Mohawk Valley 0.7% 1.1% 0.9% New York City 1.4% 1.7% 1.6% North Country 1.4% 0.9% 0.5% Southern Tier 1.0% 2.0% 1.1% Western New York 1.3% 2.6% 1.9%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 1.6% 1.7% 1.9% Brooklyn 1.6% 1.7% 1.6% Manhattan 0.9% 1.1% 1.3% Queens 1.2% 2.1% 1.5% Staten Island 2.0% 2.1% 2.6%

Of the 500,677 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,627 14 Allegany 308 19 Broome 3,566 50 Cattaraugus 502 32 Cayuga 397 8 Chautauqua 924 19 Chemung 1,743 33 Chenango 397 9 Clinton 246 2 Columbia 710 11 Cortland 547 5 Delaware 177 4 Dutchess 5,472 7 Erie 13,021 50 Essex 198 1 Franklin 80 0 Fulton 362 0 Genesee 388 4 Greene 505 4 Hamilton 17 1 Herkimer 394 4 Jefferson 207 1 Lewis 127 7 Livingston 305 2 Madison 565 2 Monroe 7,312 56 Montgomery 268 2 Nassau 49,663 167 Niagara 2,075 10 NYC 260,547 837 Oneida 2,746 37 Onondaga 5,454 55 Ontario 669 6 Orange 13,597 49 Orleans 406 5 Oswego 627 4 Otsego 400 2 Putnam 1,812 7 Rensselaer 1,099 5 Rockland 17,943 111 Saratoga 1,345 11 Schenectady 1,570 6 Schoharie 111 1 Schuyler 126 2 Seneca 143 1 St. Lawrence 399 3 Steuben 1,005 21 Suffolk 48,998 169 Sullivan 1,779 14 Tioga 629 19 Tompkins 619 10 Ulster 2,518 3 Warren 459 2 Washington 336 1 Wayne 488 6 Westchester 40,438 116 Wyoming 188 2 Yates 123 2

Yesterday, 15 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,773. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: