Alternative Petroleum Technologies Announces Distribution Partner for Select Latin American & other Countries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Petroleum Technologies Holdings Corp. ("APT") has signed a distribution agreement with OGE Drilling & Investment Ltd. and its subsidiary company ODIN Petroil S.A. (“Petroil”). The distribution agreement covers the sales territory of several South American, Central American, Caribbean and other countries including Columbia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Brazil, Chile, South Africa and Singapore. The distribution agreement covers APT’s unique, patented, cost-saving Sulfex™ desulfurization process - a much lower capital investment, operating cost, carbon footprint and greater safety alternative to hydro desulfurization (hydrotreating).
“We are honored to partner with APT to continue our eco-friendly, sustainable business mission while supporting global environmental improvement initiatives at a reduced cost. In Petroil we are committed to the innovation and production of environmentally friendly fuels,” states PETROIL’s CEO, Mr. Luis Alberto Hincapié Carvajal.
“We are very excited to be working with PETROIL to bring APT’s environmentally friendly technologies to the Latin American and other countries,” stated APT Executive Director, Steve G. Stevanovich.
APT's unique, patented, cost-saving Sulfex™ desulfurization process uses liquids in a low pressure and low-temperature environment to achieve petroleum-based-fuel sulfur levels down to less than 10 ppm and produces a finished fuel ready for use. APT's Sulfex™ process is operationally much simpler than the HDS system currently used at refineries to desulfurize fuels, making it considerably less expensive and much safer to use. The process has been independently validated by the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Labs (www.anl.gov), and the initial mass balance of the plant has also been reviewed and confirmed by a global engineering firm.
Other additional APT proprietary Emulsion technologies create stable mixtures of emulsified fuels which contain varying percentages of water content. The emulsion technology can be applied to various base fuels in combination with water, creating a wide array of pollution reducing fuels. These fuels reduce both oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) pollution created during the combustion process. APT's Diesel Oil Emulsions (DOE), Fuel Oil Emulsions (FOE) and Residual Oil Emulsions (ROE) have proven significant emission benefits over diesel and significant advantages over "alternative fuels" because its use requires no engine modifications, uses existing diesel fuel oil infrastructure, and requires virtually no re-training of personnel.
About PETROIL
At Petroil, we are convinced that if we don’t work to improve the air we breathe in the present, we will not have clean air to breathe in the future.
Our commitment goes beyond providing quality services to our customers or striving to meet their corporate goals. At Petroil, we work on the development of fuels whose use contributes to significant reduction of greenhouse gases; in this way we are alleviating the environmental impact generated by the use of fossil fuels.
We are an innovative oil refiner & technology licensor committed to the design and production of cleaner and more efficient fuels. We use years of experience, research and state-of-the-art technology that allows us to be the first refinery in Latin America to offer world-class fuels.
Using fuels that generate less pollution is not an alternative, it is our commitment.
For more information, please contact ODIN Petroil S.A. by email at contacto@petroil.co
or by telephone at + 57 3 203057743 or visit us online at https://petroil.co/en/home/
About Alternative Petroleum Technologies, Inc.
Alternative Petroleum Technologies (APT) is an environmental technology company dedicated to comprehensive cost-effective solutions to environmental problems centering on the processing and usage of hydrocarbons. With more than 100 worldwide patents and patent applications, APT is the worldwide master licensee of the world's most extensive emulsified fuel technology platform.
Using its protected technologies, APT has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally to:
• Remove as much as 99.9% of all sulfur compounds found in existing high sulfur fuels and middle distillates sourced from various refineries;
• Enhance combustion efficiency of fuel oil for industrial furnaces and boilers;
• Substitute water for expensive light distillates (i.e. diesel) in producing heavy fuel oil (HFO);
• Reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, the key hurdle to global adoption of biofuel and biodiesel-based products; and
• Remove sulfur from petroleum in ways that are both more economical as well as more environmentally friendly than methods in current use.
For more information, please contact APT at info@altpetrol.com or by phone at +1 775 409 3951 or visit us online at www.altpetrol.com.
Steve G. Stevanovich
