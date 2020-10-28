Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Orange County Micro-Cluster Meets Metrics to Exit "Red Zone"

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the "Red Zone" micro-cluster focus area in Orange County has met the metrics required to shift to an "Orange Warning Zone." Orange County's micro-cluster zone positivity rate has gone from 12 percent to 2 percent in three weeks and the rate of new daily hospital admissions has flattened.

 

The governor also announced that counties, via their local departments of health, will now be allowed to require that mask mandates be extended at all times in both public and private schools under their jurisdictions.

 

"In terms of adjustments of the micro-clusters, Orange County has made very good progress," Governor Cuomo said. "In Orange County we're going to change the red zone to an orange zone. In Orange County, the red zone was at 12 percent three weeks ago. It's now 2 percent, so that's obviously dramatic progress. And the hospitalization number is flat. The red zone will go to orange and the yellow zone will stay yellow. There has been progress in other areas in micro-clusters, but nothing at this point that would cause us to change any classifications this week. We'll watch it over the next week for possible alterations. Nationwide, our positivity rate is now the second lowest in the United States of America. We've actually made progress nationwide. We are 1.3 percent and in the Johns Hopkins nationwide state survey we are number 2 from the bottom, second lowest rate in the nation. God bless New Yorkers. But let's stay vigilant because as we are seeing with the surges around the country, this thing is not over."

 

Modifications to Current Cluster Zones 

 

The Governor noted the continued progress in micro-cluster focus areas, and that based on the State Department of Health metrics, the "Red Zone" focus area in Orange County is now eligible to become an "Orange Zone" based on testing positivity rates and flattening of the rate of daily hospital admissions. The Rockland County "Red Zone" focus area and Brooklyn "Red Zone" focus area have also shown great progress, however they have not yet met the metrics to transition to a new zone.

 

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.8 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.3 percent. A total of 129,660 test results were reported to New York State with 2,031 positives for an overall positivity rate of 1.5 percent. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 

10/4-10/10 % Positive 

10/11- 10/17 % Positive 

10/18- 10/25 % Positive 

Current 7-day rolling average 

Day Prior (10/26)% Positive 

Yesterday (10/27)% Positive 

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 

5.86% 

5.29% 

4.44% 

3.57% 

3.59% 

3.56% 

Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 

1.36% 

1.93% 

2.38% 

2.34% 

2.76% 

2.75% 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 

2.27% 

2.03% 

2.40% 

2.41% 

3.06% 

2.69% 

Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 

2.71% 

2.70% 

2.00% 

1.64% 

0.34% 

1.75% 

Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 

9.77% 

4.54% 

3.65% 

3.21% 

2.36% 

4.34% 

Orange red-zone focus area % positive 

12.41% 

4.62% 

2.64% 

1.94% 

1.88% 

2.38% 

Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 

3.63% 

4.05% 

6.39% 

7.44% 

15.12% 

4.16% 

Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 

7.82% 

7.52% 

4.42% 

5.08% 

5.11% 

6.43% 

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 

6.49% 

7.12% 

8.36% 

8.02% 

8.98% 

7.05% 

All focus area statewide % positive 

3.18% 

3.00% 

3.27% 

3.07% 

3.65% 

3.78% 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 

1.18% 

1.16% 

1.31% 

1.38% 

1.78% 

1.56% 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 

1.01% 

1.06% 

1.06% 

1.17% 

1.53% 

1.37% 

­­­ 

  

Today's data is summarized briefly below:  

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,085 (+2) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 153  
  • Hospital Counties - 44 
  • Number ICU - 236 (+3) 
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 120 (+0) 
  • Total Discharges - 79,366 (+136) 
  • Deaths - 15 
  • Total Deaths - 25,773  

    

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

  

REGION 

SUNDAY 

MONDAY 

TUESDAY 

Capital Region 

1.5% 

1.3% 

1.1% 

Central New York 

1.4% 

2.2% 

1.0% 

Finger Lakes 

2.3% 

1.7% 

1.6% 

Long Island 

1.2% 

1.6% 

1.9% 

Mid-Hudson 

2.4% 

2.2% 

2.1% 

Mohawk Valley 

0.7% 

1.1% 

0.9% 

New York City 

1.4% 

1.7% 

1.6% 

North Country 

1.4% 

0.9% 

0.5% 

Southern Tier 

1.0% 

2.0% 

1.1% 

Western New York 

1.3% 

2.6% 

1.9% 

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

  

BOROUGH  

SUNDAY 

MONDAY 

TUESDAY 

Bronx  

1.6% 

1.7% 

1.9% 

Brooklyn  

1.6% 

1.7% 

1.6% 

Manhattan  

0.9% 

1.1% 

1.3% 

Queens  

1.2% 

2.1% 

1.5% 

Staten Island  

2.0% 

2.1% 

2.6% 

 

Of the 500,677 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: 

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,627

14

Allegany

308

19

Broome

3,566

50

Cattaraugus

502

32

Cayuga

397

8

Chautauqua

924

19

Chemung

1,743

33

Chenango

397

9

Clinton

246

2

Columbia

710

11

Cortland

547

5

Delaware

177

4

Dutchess

5,472

7

Erie

13,021

50

Essex

198

1

Franklin

80

0

Fulton

362

0

Genesee

388

4

Greene

505

4

Hamilton

17

1

Herkimer

394

4

Jefferson

207

1

Lewis

127

7

Livingston

305

2

Madison

565

2

Monroe

7,312

56

Montgomery

268

2

Nassau

49,663

167

Niagara

2,075

10

NYC

260,547

837

Oneida

2,746

37

Onondaga

5,454

55

Ontario

669

6

Orange

13,597

49

Orleans

406

5

Oswego

627

4

Otsego

400

2

Putnam

1,812

7

Rensselaer

1,099

5

Rockland

17,943

111

Saratoga

1,345

11

Schenectady

1,570

6

Schoharie

111

1

Schuyler

126

2

Seneca

143

1

St. Lawrence

399

3

Steuben

1,005

21

Suffolk

48,998

169

Sullivan

1,779

14

Tioga

629

19

Tompkins

619

10

Ulster

2,518

3

Warren

459

2

Washington

336

1

Wayne

488

6

Westchester

40,438

116

Wyoming

188

2

Yates

123

2

 

 

Yesterday, 15 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,773. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

  

Deaths by County of Residence 

County 

New Deaths 

Allegany 

Bronx 

Broome 

Chemung 

Chenango 

Columbia 

Erie 

Manhattan 

Nassau 

Oneida 

Tioga 

