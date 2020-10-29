Privacy Ref to deliver a webinar about Remote Working to Government Employees
EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy Ref, Inc. (www.privacyref.com) a company dedicated to helping organizations develop and implement new or improve existing privacy policies, procedures, and technology, announced today that in conjunction with the Florida Government Finance Officers Association (FGFOA) they will lead a workshop on Best Practices for Remote Working in a Government Environment.
“Working remotely has become the norm. A challenge we face is how to provide the same level of protection for information when working remotely that exists when working in the office,” said Bob Siegel, Founder, and President of Privacy Ref, “we are confident this workshop will provide tools to implement the best practices for remote working.”
“This workshop will explore the risks people may encounter when working remotely and how to address them,” continued Siegel, “we will explore good practices for creating a remote working policy, securing computers, protecting network connections, establishing strong passwords, guarding against scams, setting up a home workspace, as well as tips for using mobile devices.”
Privacy Ref will offer a free webinar on similar topics on November 19th. For more information visit www.privacyref.com
About Privacy Ref
Privacy Ref focuses on aligning privacy practices with clients’ organizational and operational goals. The company designs and implements data privacy programs or enhances existing ones, drawing on previous experience and industry best practices. Privacy Ref’s highly renowned and credentialed subject matter experts develop custom privacy programs unique to each organization.
About Florida Government Finance Officers Association (FGFOA)
FGFOA serves more than 2,800 professionals from state, county, and city governments, school districts, colleges and universities, special districts, and private firms by providing opportunities through Education, Networking, Leadership, and Information.
Privacy Ref
+1 888-470-1528
diana.lozano@privacyref.com
