"Equal Hands" Sustainable Lifestyle Brand Launches
EQUAL HANDS -The ecologically sustainable and socially responsible lifestyle brand established by Monica Phromsavanh HandNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecologically sustainable and socially responsible lifestyle brand Equal Hands launched its "Explorer Collection" on the CFDA's New York Fashion Week platform during Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week on Sept. 15. The show can still be seen online.
Equal Hands was established by self-made and passionate serial entrepreneur Monica Phromsavanh Hand as a response to the call to combat fast fashion through sustainable, upcycling, and socially responsible production. The looks featured in the Explorer Collection use significantly fewer (in some cases, no) raw materials, reducing the harmful impacts of fashion products like water usage, chemical treatments, and carbon emissions.
"This world, at times, seems too big for us," says Hand. "Massive amounts of energy going in the wrong directions. That inertia can seem overwhelming for one person. But one person, joining others, can have an impact, particularly when the impulse is pure and inspired by a thing of beauty. Our purchase decisions can change the planet's fate and people's lives for the better."
The line also answers the call to find a resolution to the inner conflict consumers feel between pursuing a sustainable lifestyle through purchasing decisions and an inability to express oneself through fashionable, striking, statement pieces.
In a year during which the global fashion industry is experiencing unprecedented challenges, the CFDA developed a multimedia industry resource to support designers and further its mission of strengthening the impact of American fashion in the global economy.
About Equal Hands:
Equal Hands is a certified B-corp pending, fashion-forward lifestyle brand and retailer that is ecologically sustainable and socially responsible. We believe that living an ethically-conscious and eco-friendly lifestyle is more than just a trend; it's a way of luxury living.
Founded by Monica Phromsavanh Hand, Equal Hands' goal is to be a place to discover unique heritage products that break the cycle of fast fashion and allow you to link hands in a chain that gives back to communities globally. All of Equal Hands' products are crafted with a firm commitment to sustainability and sourced ethically from underdeveloped countries to create jobs for the locals and enabling equal opportunity. The company also offers unique upcycled pieces.
Equal Hands donates a portion of every sale to charitable causes that are consistent with the company's mission and wish to partner with the company as a part of a bigger movement, one that is made up of socially conscious tribe members who aim to positively impact the world.
About Monica Phromsavanh:
Monica Phromsavanh Hand is a passionate entrepreneur who creates business solutions in the industry she knows best: fashion. She has been featured in several media outlets, including NBC News, INC., and The Huffington Post as a self-made immigrant woman of color who has become a brand builder with multi-faceted expertise in retail, marketing, strategy, business development, and consumer behavior.
As the founder and creative director of Equal Hands, she oversees and nurtures all relationships with designers and artisan makers, assisting them to bring their legacy and skill into the sphere of high fashion while ensuring the brand's ethos of sustainability is maintained.
Prior to launching Equal Hands, Monica was the founder and CEO of Moda-Box, a digitally-native, online box service for women. She successfully sold the business to 12Retech in 2020.
