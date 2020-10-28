Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burn ban lifted in Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties

Department of Ecology News Release - Oct. 28, 2020

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020

UNION GAP – 

Slightly better-than-expected atmospheric mixing in Northeast Washington has allowed the Washington Department of Ecology to end a Stage 1 burn ban for Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties, effective immediately on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Although restrictions on residential outdoor burning and wood burning for home heating have been lifted, an Air Stagnation Advisory from the National Weather Service remains in effect and residents should avoid unnecessary burning. Ecology’s Spokane and Yakima offices have called no-burn days for Ecology burn permit holders, on account of poor ventilation.

Call 866-211-6284 if you think someone is illegally burning or if you are impacted by smoke.

Up-to-date burn ban information is available at ecology.wa.gov/burnbans.

