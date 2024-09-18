New rulemaking aims to reduce “forever chemicals” in consumer products

What are these "forever chemicals" that you’ve been hearing so much about? They’re toxic chemicals in everyday products known as PFAS (per-and polyfluorinated alkyl substances). Many PFAS chemicals persist in the environment, meaning they are difficult to clean up and destroy. PFAS are linked to human health problems and environmental impacts.

PFAS are used to create products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water, such as outdoor clothing, firefighting foam, and non-stick pans. People are exposed to PFAS chemicals when they eat, breathe, or drink things contaminated with PFAS. Reducing sources and uses of PFAS lowers human exposure to these chemicals and prevents their release into the environment.

We’re working to reduce exposure to PFAS

As part of our ongoing effort to reduce PFAS exposure, we’re conducting a new rulemaking under the Safer Products for Washington program. This rule will regulate PFAS in products, which could include:

Apparel and gear

Automotive washes

Automotive waxes

Cleaning products

Cookware and kitchen supplies

Firefighting personal protective equipment (PPE)

Floor waxes and polishes

Hard surface sealers

Ski waxes

Ultimately, the goal is to reduce people’s exposure to PFAS and the amount of PFAS entering the environment at the source—as products are created, used, and disposed.

“One of the ways we can reduce releases of PFAS into the environment and reduce exposures is through consumer product regulations,” explained Marissa Smith, Ph.D., senior toxicologist for Ecology’s Hazardous Waste and Toxics Reduction program. “When we find safer ways to make these products, we can reduce the use of PFAS in the first place. We’re avoiding that contamination before it even occurs.”

What is Safer Products for Washington?

Safer Products for Washington is our program that implements the state’s Toxic Pollution Law. It reduces human and environmental harm by reducing toxic chemicals in consumer products made, sold, and distributed in Washington. Under Safer Products for Washington, we can restrict certain toxic chemicals in consumer products when safer alternatives are feasible and available. If we haven’t identified a safer alternative, we can require manufacturers to report the use of these chemicals. Reporting requirements help us learn what chemicals are being used in products so that we can look for safer alternatives in the future.

This rulemaking will help us reduce PFAS in consumer products made, sold, or distributed in Washington. As directed by the Legislature, we’ve made an initial set of regulatory determinations on products identified in our PFAS Chemical Action Plan. We researched safer alternatives to PFAS in apparel and gear, firefighting PPE, cleaning products, and waxes. We’ll continue researching alternatives for waxes, PPE, cookware and kitchen supplies, and hard surface sealers.

How can you get involved?

Submit your comments

You can provide feedback on the preliminary draft rule requirements for PFAS in products. Submit your comments starting September 18, at 12 a.m. through October 16, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.:

Visit our Safer Products for Washington Cycle 1.5 rulemaking webpage to see the preliminary draft rule language, materials, and other information.

Attend our webinar

We’re hosting a webinar to share information about the rulemaking. We will present the preliminary draft rule, answer questions, and ask for your feedback.

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

If you can’t make the webinar, send feedback and questions to SaferProductsWA@ecy.wa.gov. To get updates on our Safer Products for Washington work, subscribe to our Safer Products for Washington email list.

For help in multiple languages: