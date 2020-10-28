Public Notification – Child Nutrition Program Waiver Requests

SFSP – RIDE is requesting an extension of the timeframe during which Sponsors of the SFSP are required to conduct formal monitoring visits of SFSP sites. Additionally, RIDE is requesting an extension of the timeframe during which the State Agency must review new Sponsors of the SFSP as well as waiver of the requirement to conduct an on-site review of Food Service Management Company facilities servicing SFSP Sponsors.

CACFP – RIDE is requesting to put the current CACFP monitoring cycle on hold for one (1) year so that the Department can focus on training and technical assistance rather than formal monitoring of CACFP Sponsors during this global health crisis. RIDE is also requesting flexibility for the timeframe of monitoring, number of unannounced visits and content of unannounced visits for CACFP Sponsors that are required to conduct self-monitoring of their sites.

NSLP – RIDE is requesting to put the current NSLP monitoring cycle on hold for one (1) year since many NSLP Sponsors will not operate during the 20-21 school year and so that RIDE can focus on training and technical assistance rather than formal monitoring. RIDE also requests a waiver of the requirement to conduct a second review of applications, for select Sponsors, since these Sponsors are not currently operating under the NSLP.

The Rhode Island Department of Education plans on submitting a waiver request for relief from certain monitoring requirements related to the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), and the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Specifically:

If granted, these waivers will serve to enable RIDE to best support Sponsors in their efforts to provide on-going food access for children and youth in communities throughout the state, despite the COVID-19 health crisis.

For more information on the program, call the Rhode Island Department of Education, Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Child Nutrition Programs at (401) 222-4253 or (401) 222-4698.