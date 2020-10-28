Pheasants dumped in river near Sidney, with meat wasted

Enforcement - Region 7

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Wasted Pheasants at Sidney Bridge

An investigator with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking information on pheasants that were shot and dumped in the Yellowstone River recently at the Sidney Bridge Fishing Access Site, which is just south of Sidney.

“The pheasants were thrown into the river and very little meat was taken,” according to Criminal Investigator Steve Marx.

Marx believes some pheasants were dumped on Oct. 11, but there may have been multiple instances with wasting of birds.

Anyone who has information on the wasted birds is encouraged to call Warden Ryan Kasson at 406-853-7272. People also may call 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward if information leads to a conviction.

