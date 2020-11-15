Most Stolen Vehicles in the United States
Simple Steps to Protect the Vehicles Most Targeted by Thieves
Preventative measures can be taken to reduce the risk of falling victim to car thieves.”CLINTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickups are not only popular among drivers in the United States. It seems vehicle thieves are also taking an interest. A recent report by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a data clearinghouse within the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) division, finds that the Ford Full-Size Pickup was the most targeted vehicle by thieves in the United States during 2019, replacing the Honda Civic, which topped the list in 2018. The 2019 top ten list includes:
1. 2006 Ford Full-Size Pickup
2. 2000 Honda Civic
3. 2004 Chevrolet Full-Size Pickup
4. 1997 Honda Accord
5. 2007 Toyota Camry
6. 2015 Nissan Altima
7. 2018 Toyota Corolla
8. 2001 Dodge Full-Size Pickup
9. 2018 GMC Full-Size Pickup
10. 2001 Honda CR-V
Contrary to the belief of many drivers, this 2019 list reflects the fact that the most stolen vehicles are not new. Rather, those most targeted are several years old. These vehicles are stolen for a variety of reasons. Some are stolen and stripped for parts that are sold or used on other vehicles. Others are stolen and resold by thieves to unsuspecting buyers. Many vehicles are stolen for joyriding, for use in committing other crimes, to perpetrate insurance fraud, to burglarize personal items and documentation, or for any number of other illegitimate purposes. And vehicle theft directly costs U.S. citizens more than any other single property crime – over $6.4 billion in 2019.
John Abounader, executive director of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (IAATI), reminds vehicle owners and operators that although vehicle thieves are always looking for opportunities to steal, simple preventative measures can be taken to reduce that risk. “Vehicle owners should be aware that thieves can be lurking anywhere, and drivers should practice prevention techniques such as hiding contents that may be desirable to a thief, locking the vehicle, taking the keys, and utilizing anti-theft devices,” said Abounader. He added, “Common devices include steering wheel locking bars, ignition disabling switches, alarm systems, and GPS tracking devices. In addition, as thieves become more technologically advanced, drivers should consider storing electronic key fobs in containers that block passive signal transmission between the fob and vehicle when not in use.”
NCIC maintains a computerized database for access by criminal justice agencies making inquiries and for prompt disclosure of information about crimes and criminals. This information assists authorized agencies in criminal justice and related law enforcement objectives. NCIC compiles the annual list of most stolen vehicles as a means to raise awareness of vehicle crime among law enforcement agencies and associated entities with a related interest.
