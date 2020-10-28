Relevant Play partners with Authentic Labs to protect children from counterfeits
GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Companies Join Forces to Protect Kids from Counterfeit Toys
Fake toys in the marketplace have been a growing concern for parents for quite some time, but the
recent COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on just how dangerous and prevalent, grey market
goods can be. Gone are the days when a supply chain was something only manufacturers minded.
Today, consumers have caught on to the threat of compromised supply chains that feed into their
favorite marketplaces, but tools and resources to empower and protect them from the risks have been
limited. Until now.
Golden-based toy manufacturer, Relevant Play, creators of the popular award-winning creative
modeling material, Mad Mattr, is taking a stand to protect play from counterfeit products. And unlike
popular anti-counterfeiting technology in the industry, it is bringing consumers into the fold. In
partnership with the new mobile app and smart labeling system, Real(R) by Authentic Labs, Relevant
Play will now enable parents to verify the authenticity of select products prior to purchase and play. For
toys especially, the assurance of genuine product implies accordance with the rigorous toy safety
standards parents have come to count on and expect. RealⓇ is the flagship technology solution from
Relevant Play’s Boulder-based sister company, Authentic Labs.
“With product popularity comes a few challenges. As demand increases for Relevant Play products
globally, we know for a fact that our toys have been copied and knocked-off. Unfortunately we have
experienced this discovery after a fake product lands in the hands of our customers’ children,” says
Chad Lucero, CEO & President of Relevant Play. “Our investment in Real® stems from our belief in
protecting our consumers, the innocence and imagination of play, as well as enhancing the value of our
customers’ investment in our products, which means doing all we can to guarantee safe play for all
children.”
Whether in-aisle prior to purchase, or in-home prior to opening, parents can scan Real labels on
product packaging with the Real app to verify the authenticity of the product and access helpful content
related to play, care, and handling of the product—content that is then saved to the app for easy
reference at the customer’s convenience. Parents can also use the Real® by Authentic Labs app to
learn about Relevant Play’s social responsibility commitments and efforts. Specifically, Relevant Play’s
association with the ICTI Ethical Toy Program and its commitment to the ethical and fair labor efforts
that have been in play for years.
In today’s political and economic climate, parents are looking to companies to be more transparent
about business practices and push the needle to create a more sustainable and ethical economy. Real
was inspired by and built to support this movement, as this desire aligns directly with Authentic Labs’
mission through ethical technology development. In addition to authenticating Real-labelled products,
consumers can use the Real app to review corporate social responsibility positions as reported by
hundreds of major companies.
“Most authentication solutions are designed to protect a manufacturer’s business with hard to read,
complicated and layered security measures behind the scenes, before the shelves. These systems may
provide a sense of assurance for the brand owner, but they’re mostly meaningless to the consumer,”
said David McCloskey, President & Founder of Authentic Labs. “Our Real Technology is different.
We believe in educating consumers about the issues of unethical sourcing and empowering them with
easy to use tools to protect their purchases and their children from the grey market.”
Relevant Play plans to apply labels on products within Mad Mattr and Coilz brands as new products are
produced.
About Relevant Play:
Relevant Play, founded in 2003, provides children with awesome toys that encourage imaginative,
open-ended play and invites their minds to explore, create, and learn. We believe creativity, innovation,
and inspiration are natural for children, when they are provided the right tools for play. Relevant Play is
passionate about making play and learning exceedingly fun.
Relevant Play has offices in Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; and Hong Kong. For more information,
visit http://relevantplay.com.
Download the Real® by Authentic Labs app:
Real® for iOS
Real® for Android
Emilio Torres
About Relevant Play:
Relevant Play, founded in 2003, provides children with awesome toys that encourage imaginative,
open-ended play and invites their minds to explore, create, and learn. We believe creativity, innovation,
and inspiration are natural for children, when they are provided the right tools for play. Relevant Play is
passionate about making play and learning exceedingly fun.
Relevant Play has offices in Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; and Hong Kong. For more information,
visit http://relevantplay.com.
Download the Real® by Authentic Labs app:
Real® for iOS
Real® for Android
Emilio Torres
