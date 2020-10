Relevant Play partners with Authentic Labs to protect children from counterfeits

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado Companies Join Forces to Protect Kids from Counterfeit ToysFake toys in the marketplace have been a growing concern for parents for quite some time, but therecent COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on just how dangerous and prevalent, grey marketgoods can be. Gone are the days when a supply chain was something only manufacturers minded.Today, consumers have caught on to the threat of compromised supply chains that feed into theirfavorite marketplaces, but tools and resources to empower and protect them from the risks have beenlimited. Until now.Golden-based toy manufacturer, Relevant Play , creators of the popular award-winning creativemodeling material, Mad Mattr, is taking a stand to protect play from counterfeit products. And unlikepopular anti-counterfeiting technology in the industry, it is bringing consumers into the fold. Inpartnership with the new mobile app and smart labeling system, Real(R) by Authentic Labs , RelevantPlay will now enable parents to verify the authenticity of select products prior to purchase and play. Fortoys especially, the assurance of genuine product implies accordance with the rigorous toy safetystandards parents have come to count on and expect. RealⓇ is the flagship technology solution fromRelevant Play’s Boulder-based sister company, Authentic Labs.“With product popularity comes a few challenges. As demand increases for Relevant Play productsglobally, we know for a fact that our toys have been copied and knocked-off. Unfortunately we haveexperienced this discovery after a fake product lands in the hands of our customers’ children,” saysChad Lucero, CEO & President of Relevant Play. “Our investment in Realstems from our belief inprotecting our consumers, the innocence and imagination of play, as well as enhancing the value of ourcustomers’ investment in our products, which means doing all we can to guarantee safe play for allchildren.”Whether in-aisle prior to purchase, or in-home prior to opening, parents can scan Real labels onproduct packaging with the Real app to verify the authenticity of the product and access helpful contentrelated to play, care, and handling of the product—content that is then saved to the app for easyreference at the customer’s convenience. Parents can also use the Realby Authentic Labs app tolearn about Relevant Play’s social responsibility commitments and efforts. Specifically, Relevant Play’sassociation with the ICTI Ethical Toy Program and its commitment to the ethical and fair labor effortsthat have been in play for years.In today’s political and economic climate, parents are looking to companies to be more transparentabout business practices and push the needle to create a more sustainable and ethical economy. Realwas inspired by and built to support this movement, as this desire aligns directly with Authentic Labs’mission through ethical technology development. In addition to authenticating Real-labelled products,consumers can use the Real app to review corporate social responsibility positions as reported byhundreds of major companies.“Most authentication solutions are designed to protect a manufacturer’s business with hard to read,complicated and layered security measures behind the scenes, before the shelves. These systems mayprovide a sense of assurance for the brand owner, but they’re mostly meaningless to the consumer,”said David McCloskey, President & Founder of Authentic Labs. “Our Real Technology is different.We believe in educating consumers about the issues of unethical sourcing and empowering them witheasy to use tools to protect their purchases and their children from the grey market.”Relevant Play plans to apply labels on products within Mad Mattr and Coilz brands as new products areproduced.About Relevant Play:Relevant Play, founded in 2003, provides children with awesome toys that encourage imaginative,open-ended play and invites their minds to explore, create, and learn. We believe creativity, innovation,and inspiration are natural for children, when they are provided the right tools for play. Relevant Play ispassionate about making play and learning exceedingly fun.Relevant Play has offices in Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; and Hong Kong. For more information,visit http://relevantplay.com Download the Realby Authentic Labs app:Realfor iOSRealfor Android