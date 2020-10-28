Bloomington Senior Community Provides Safety through COVID-19 Crisis
Martin Luther Campus, an Ebenezer-managed senior living community in Bloomington, Minnesota, shared how their COVID-19 response was created to provide enhanced safety for residents and security for loved ones.
The senior care community has closely monitored the physical health of their residents, incorporating all recommended infection control protocols to ensure safety. Their practices for testing, cleaning, screening, and supporting staff and residents are as follows.
Testing:
● Baseline testing completed
● Ongoing weekly testing of staff and residents in progress
Practices:
● All staff wear face masks and face shields
● Cleaning three times per day on all high touch areas
● Isolation protocols when needed and plans in place
Supplies:
● Adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) available
● Disinfecting supplies at the ready
● Robust supply chain in place
Expertise:
● Dedicated Infection Control Team
● COVID-19 only hospital in place at Bethesda Hospital - St. Paul, MN
Screening:
● Daily staff screening - temperature and symptom check
● Daily resident screening - temperature, oxygen, and symptom check
Support:
● M Health Fairview Infection Control Specialist
● Swab Squad (Mobile COVID-19 testing team)
● Employee Occupational Health
● Supply Chain
Results of Ebenezer’s Enhanced Safety & Screening Procedures
Ebenezer and Martin Luther Campus have maintained an infection rate that is significantly lower than the general infection rate in Minnesota (currently 5%). They reported that they will continue their commitment to health and safety while also focusing on supporting the emotional and social health of residents.
Visitor Information
Martin Luther Campus also shared information for those wishing to visit residents in their care. While all general visitors are currently restricted at Ebenezer housing with services communities and skilled nursing locations, Martin Luther Campus continues to develop safe family visitor options from guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. With the changing weather, scheduled visits are being added within designated indoor spaces. Family members with loved ones in the community who are receiving end-of-life care and/or who have been approved and trained as an essential caregiver for their loved one are also permitted to visit on a scheduled basis. These qualified visitors follow strict screening processes prior to entering the community and are required to wear a face mask and face shield for the entire visit. Martin Luther Campus staff continues to review guidelines regularly to develop coordinated strategies to loosen restrictions for visitors in the future.
“Martin Luther Campus is committed to protecting the health and well-being of our residents, while also acknowledging the great need for social and emotional support during this very difficult time. A core focus for our team daily is to find the right balance with those we serve. ” - Spokesperson for Martin Luther Campus
About Martin Luther Campus
Martin Luther Campus is a part of the Ebenezer family of Senior Care communities. They help older adults make their lives more independent, healthful, meaningful, and secure through quality care options for assisted living, transitional care, long-term care, and memory care. Their assisted living community provides personal care and health services in the privacy of a spacious apartment full of amenities. The campus also offers transitional therapy care to address the personal care needs of residents through specialized physical, occupational and speech therapies. Martin Luther Campus provides a wooded, serene setting designed to support the happiness and health of residents as well as meet the needs of today and into the future by offering a continuum of care. They also include a secure memory care neighborhood where residents experiencing dementia and memory loss can engage in therapeutic and social activities while enjoying personal and health services. They will continue to follow CDC-recommended safety measures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic to protect campus residents and provide peace-of-mind for loved ones.
