Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,869 in the last 365 days.

Magaziner's Back to Basics Investment Strategy Working Amid Market Volatility

Treasurer Magaziner's Back to Basics investment strategy continues to provide growth and stability for members of the Retirement System, with the pension system earning 7.24% during the 12-month period ending September 30, 2020, significantly outperforming the plan's benchmark return of 5.87% for the same period.

Investments in global public equities, primarily in low-fee index funds designed to provide long-term growth, returned 10.06% for the system during the 12-period ending September 30th. The pension system ended the month with $8,790,535,134 in assets under management.

Detailed information about the Rhode Island pension fund, including the 'Back to Basics' investment strategy and performance can be found online as part of Treasurer Magaziner's "Transparent Treasury" initiative at: investments.treasury.ri.gov

Performance reported is net of fees and expenses.

# # #

Contact: Randy Rice, Deputy Director of Communications (401) 487-3258 randall.rice@treasury.ri.gov

You just read:

Magaziner's Back to Basics Investment Strategy Working Amid Market Volatility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.