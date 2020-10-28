Magaziner's Back to Basics Investment Strategy Working Amid Market Volatility

Treasurer Magaziner's Back to Basics investment strategy continues to provide growth and stability for members of the Retirement System, with the pension system earning 7.24% during the 12-month period ending September 30, 2020, significantly outperforming the plan's benchmark return of 5.87% for the same period.

Investments in global public equities, primarily in low-fee index funds designed to provide long-term growth, returned 10.06% for the system during the 12-period ending September 30th. The pension system ended the month with $8,790,535,134 in assets under management.

Detailed information about the Rhode Island pension fund, including the 'Back to Basics' investment strategy and performance can be found online as part of Treasurer Magaziner's "Transparent Treasury" initiative at: investments.treasury.ri.gov

Performance reported is net of fees and expenses.

# # #

Contact: Randy Rice, Deputy Director of Communications (401) 487-3258 randall.rice@treasury.ri.gov