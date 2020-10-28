Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Launch Of The Equestrian Magazine

Presenting Our Interactive Website And Social Media Platforms.

BIG SOUTH FORK , TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As needs in information changes we follow suit. The Equestrian Magazine proudly announces the official launch of our online media platform which includes our interactive website and social media .

“We are an information hub for those who desire to live the active equestrian lifestyle” says Olivia Wolff, editor-in-chief/owner. Olivia oversees all the content of The Equestrian Magazine. In addition to editing, she is the director and producer of all the videos featured, ensuring that the content compliments the publications overall goals and plans.

“We promote better relationships within our equine community by working together for a common goal to promote stronger bonds, fellowship and better understanding among all facets of the equestrian industry” says Olivia.

The Equestrian Magazine offers local news coverage, local guides, cultural suggestions on the community, thought provoking commentary and produces enhanced videos to spotlight the businesses that support the equine community.

The soft launch is set for sometime in late 2020/early 2021.

For more information contact:

Olivia Wolff
Editor-in-chief

Videos are available on Youtube @theequestrianmagazine

Olivia Wolff
The Equestrian Magazine
+1 307-807-8867
editor@theequestrian.world
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Launch Of The Equestrian Magazine

