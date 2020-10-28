Litmus Named in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Our inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IIoT platforms validates our ability to help customers execute by collecting, analyzing, managing and integrating asset data at scale”
— Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus
SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Platform for IIoT, today announced the company was positioned in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms for the second consecutive year. In the report, Gartner recognized the Litmus Edge and Litmus Edge Manager products.

Litmus Edge is a flexible and scalable edge platform that provides the data connectivity needed to collect, analyze, manage and integrate asset data at scale.

“Over the past few years Industrial IoT has gained a great deal of traction, and we believe our continued inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IIoT platforms validates our ability to help customers execute on smart manufacturing by collecting, analyzing, managing and integrating asset data at scale,” said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus. “We believe the ideal IIoT platform enables rapid deployment by seamlessly handling data connectivity, edge intelligence and OT-IT integration for a continuous feedback loop between the edge and the cloud. Litmus provides an all-in-one platform that can do it all or build on existing investments for customers.”

According to the report, “Gartner defines the IIoT platform market as a set of integrated software capabilities to improve asset management decision making within asset-intensive industries. IIoT platforms also provide operational visibility and control for plants, infrastructure and equipment.” Regarding ability to execute, the report further states, "Gartner evaluates vendors on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods or procedures that enable IT provider performance to be competitive, efficient and effective. Vendors are also rated on the ability to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation within Gartner’s view of the market. Providers are judged on their ability and success in translating market requirements — and their vision for the market — into products that match market needs and enable clients to achieve a successful outcome with minimal risk.”

Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

