ST. JOSEPH’S HEALTH HOSPITAL NAMED AMERICA’S 50 BEST FOR CARDIAC CARE AND VASCULAR SURGERY

ST. JOSEPH’S HEALTH HOSPITAL NAMED AMERICA’S 50 BEST FOR CARDIAC CARE AND VASCULAR SURGERYSYRACUSE, NY, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Joseph’s Health Hospital is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care and Vascular Surgery according to new research released by Healthgrades today, and the only hospital in New York State to be recognized as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery in 2021.
Healthgrades is the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems by evaluating hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.
Hospitals that achieve America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery and Cardiac Care have demonstrated exceptional quality of care.
• From 2017-2019, patients treated at these hospitals have an average of 48.4% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*
• Similarly, patients treated at hospitals which did not receive the America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery Award have, on average a 2.2 times more likely to die than if they were treated at hospitals that did receive the award.*
“Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and are becoming more diligent when researching where they receive care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.
“St. Joseph’s Health has always been at the forefront of safety protocols and technology throughout our 150 year history – and this past year has been a perfect demonstration of that commitment with our innovations in air quality, decontamination and more,” said Leslie Paul Luke, president and CEO at St. Joseph’s Health. “We are always proud to receive this recognition from Healthgrades in so many areas of our clinical service every year and I am constantly humbled by the hard work of all our colleagues every day to ensure this level of quality.”
St. Joseph’s Health Hospital was also recognized for the following clinical achievements:
• Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Joint Replacement for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)
• Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 15 Years in a Row (2007-2021)
• Five-Star Recipient for Total Hip Replacement for 3 Years in a Row (2019-2021)
• Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery in 2021
• Recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award™
• Five-Star Recipient for Valve Surgery for 10 Years in a Row (2012-2021)
• Five-Star Recipient for Coronary Interventional Procedures in 2021
• Five-Star Recipient for Repair of Abdominal Aorta for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)
• Five-Star Recipient for Carotid Procedures for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)
• Five-Star Recipient for Vaginal Delivery for 3 Years in a Row (2018-2020)
Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.
Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).
View the full list of Specialty Excellence Award™ recipients here. The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.
About St. Joseph’s Health
St. Joseph’s Health is a regional non-profit health care system based in Syracuse, NY. St. Joseph’s has been an innovative leader in health care since our founding in 1869 as the first hospital open to the public in the city of Syracuse. Offering primary, specialty and home care, a Magnet-recognized hospital, and collaboration with community partners, St. Joseph's Health advances the well-being of the communities we serve through an expanding range of services to ensure our patients achieve optimum long-term health. St. Joseph’s is the only hospital in Syracuse to hold the LeapFrog ‘A’ safety rating, ranked by Consumer Reports among the top 15 heart surgery centers in the country, a designated Stroke Center and a U.S. News “Best Regional Hospital.” The St. Joseph’s Health Hospital NICU was the first in Syracuse and is celebrating its 50th Anniversary throughout 2020. St. Joseph’s Health is affiliated with Franciscan Companies and St. Joseph’s Physicians, and is a member of Trinity Health. For more information, visit www.sjhsyr.org/legacy.
* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for years 2016 through 2018.
