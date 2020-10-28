MVHS Recognized for Excellence with ACC Electrophysiology Lab Accreditation
Photo attached (left to right): Daniel Berg, MD, Jennifer Wheet, Barbara Hayes-Taverne, Wendy Cooley , Hanna Fraccola, Christoper Miazga, Tanya Bristol, Greta Abbott, Maria Bonfardeci, Thor Markwood, MD.
MVHS Recognized for Excellence with ACC Electrophysiology Lab AccreditationUTICA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who use an electrophysiology lab for care. MVHS was awarded Electrophysiology Lab Accreditation in September based on rigorous onside evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the Electrophysiology Lab.
Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization to ensure quality and patient safety. They ensure that care in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety, universal protocol and time out procedures is fully coordinated; and have mastered the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.
¬“We are so pleased to receive this accreditation and I’m so proud of our team and the important work they do every day,” said Tanya Bristol, nurse manager at The St. Elizabeth Campus Electrophysiology Lab. “It truly demonstrates our diligence in consistently upholding the best quality metrics and practices of the ACC.”
Hospitals receiving Electrophysiology Lab Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care, developing an action plan, a rigorous onsite review and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards and adopting best practices in the care of electrophysiology lab patients. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to improved patient outcomes.
About the ACC:
The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.
