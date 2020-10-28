Testing Sites for COVID-19
Testing Sites for COVID-19UTICA, NY, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UTICA, N.Y. – With flu and cold season upon us and the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country, more community members are seeking testing for COVID-19.
The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) offers COVID-19 testing at its Respiratory Triage tent at the St. Luke’s Campus, 1656 Champlin Avenue, Utica. These services are offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Typically, test results are back within two to three days. Testing at this site is a service of the Emergency Department (ED) and will be billed as an ED visit.
There are a number of other COVID-19 testing sites in our community. The NYS Department of Health website, https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you, provides an option to search for COVID-19 testing sites by location (by zip code or address) and the kinds of tests the testing site performs (rapid vs number of days for a result).
It’s also important that everyone in our community adhere to proven safety practices to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. A reminder that everyone should wear a mask, practice social distancing (six feet away from another individual), wash their hands and avoid large, indoor gatherings.
