CQK takes over the activities of hDock42

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2016, the mission of hDock42 Ltd. has been to help European early-stage companies thrive and advance into the global marketplace. During the past 4 years, the London-based European launchpad for global ideas was able to validate several business models and help some of the most promising European startup ideas get their first angel investments or connect to important partners. In addition to that, hDock also supported the creation of a VC fund for women and Czech Nation1.From all the different endavours undertaken, the most successful are the following active companies: MotionPass - creators of the European platform for payments in connected cars. hDock42 helped them expand into new markets and find a new strategic investor. The team is now working on prototypes with a multitude of service providers across Europe as well as with several large carmakers and a major bank. SpaceLabEU - a revolution in small satellite engines from the Czech Republic. This disruptive startup company is developing and commercializing a unique air-breathing ion propulsion engine that allows satellites to maintain their position in a very low orbit. SM-92TE Praga Alfa - an aviation company & producer of a unique utility aircraft Praga Alfa. One of the first successful investments of hDock42.hDock42 is now excited to announce that all its activities and investments have been taken over by the successful Czech investment company CQK. The hDock42’s director will continue his leading role in the new organisation, which will ensure all the activities and investments will continue to be properly developed and expanded.