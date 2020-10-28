Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Torq Commodities Adopts Satoshi Systems’ Minerva (CTRM) Platform to Digitalise Their Trading and Business Workflows

Satoshi Systems provides SaaS solutions for commodity supply chain partners helping them digitize their end to end operations with an objective to increase efficiency, overall sustainability and ease of trade finance.

Satoshi Systems to Implement Minerva CTRM for Torq Commodities

Implementation of Minerva will digitalise TORQ's business processes and increase operations efficiency through various existing and custom built modules.

The system does everything our company needs, plus there are additional cutting edge features which allows our team around the world to be connected.”
— Thomas Onyeador, Senior Commodity Trader, Torq Commodities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torq Commodities is an international commodity trading company with presence in Asia, the Middle East and
Sub-Saharan African countries, trading agri commodities, energy, minerals and metals.  
It is our pleasure to announce that Satoshi has been selected by Torq Commodities as its
CTRM+ERP provider. Satoshi would like to thank Torq Commodities for their trust
in CTRM Minerva.

"We chose Satoshi because the system is intuitive, well thought out and
extremely well tested,” said Thomas Onyeador, Senior Commodity Trader, Torq Commodities.
"After the first presentation we could tell the team’s years of experience in CTRM shone through.
The system does everything our company needs and more, plus there are additional cutting
edge features which allows our team around the world to be connected and in full control of our
risk anytime, anywhere."
 
Saurabh Goyal, Founder and CEO, Satoshi Systems, added that “Minerva is a complete
CTRM+ERP solution designed specifically for mid and small segment physical commodity
traders and developed on the award winning Acumatica xRP platform. This allows our user not
just core functionalities such as Purchase, Sales, Inventory, Trade Finance and Risk
Management but also seamless access to other corporate functionalities such as Accounting,
CRM, Field Service, Project Management, and more.”
 
“We are pleased to see our partnership with Satoshi Systems starting to bear fruit so quickly,”
said Christian Lindberg, VP of Partner Development for Acumatica. “We are excited to help
Satoshi Systems develop and grow Minerva on our xRP platform, and believe that Minerva has
all the potential to become the global CTRM+ERP systems provider to the $4.5Trillion
International Commodity Trading Industry.”
 
ABOUT SATOSHI: Satoshi Systems work with emerging technologies such as Cloud, DLT, AI
and IoT to digitize the physical commodity supply chain management. Our systems promote
sustainability, improve efficiencies, increase transparency and facilitate trade finance particularly
for the SMEs in the physical commodity trading industry.

Saurabh Goyal (CEO)
Satoshi Systems Limited
+44 7957 165001
info@satoshi.ltd
Satoshi System's Minerva Introduction

