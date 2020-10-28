Flower and Ornamental Plants Industry 2020 SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2025
Flower and Ornamental Plants -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 28, 2020
Description
Flower and Ornamental Plants -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
Ornamental plants are plants that are grown for decorative purposes in gardens and landscape design projects, as houseplants, for cut flowers and specimen display. The cultivation of these, called floriculture, forms a major branch of horticulture.
Cut flowers and ornamental plants belong to the family of floriculture. Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.
This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the Flower and Ornamental Plants Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Dümmen Orange
Syngenta Flowers
Finlays
Beekenkamp
Karuturi
Oserian
Selecta One
Washington Bulb
Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
Carzan Flowers
Rosebud
Kariki
Multiflora
Karen Roses
Harvest Flower
Queens Group
Ball Horticultural
Afriflora
Double H
Flower and Ornamental Plants Breakdown Data by Type
Potted Plants
Cut Flowers
Flower and Ornamental Plants Breakdown Data by Application
Home
Commercial
The report “Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market – Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of the Flower and Ornamental Plants market on a global scale along with the North America, South America, Asia & Pacific and MEA market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report.
Highlights of the Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market
Historical and current scenario
Trends and developments
Market forecast
Price analysis and forecast
Porter’s five forces analysis
SWOT analysis
Value chain analysis
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flower and Ornamental Plants Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Flower and Ornamental Plants Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Potted Plants
1.4.3 Cut Flowers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Home
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Flower and Ornamental Plants Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Flower and Ornamental Plants Industry
1.6.1.1 Flower and Ornamental Plants Business Impact Assessment - Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Flower and Ornamental Plants Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Flower and Ornamental Plants Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
...
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Dümmen Orange
11.1.1 Dümmen Orange Corporation Information
11.1.2 Dümmen Orange Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Dümmen Orange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Dümmen Orange Flower and Ornamental Plants Products Offered
11.1.5 Dümmen Orange Recent Development
11.2 Syngenta Flowers
11.2.1 Syngenta Flowers Corporation Information
11.2.2 Syngenta Flowers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Syngenta Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Syngenta Flowers Flower and Ornamental Plants Products Offered
11.2.5 Syngenta Flowers Recent Development
11.3 Finlays
11.3.1 Finlays Corporation Information
11.3.2 Finlays Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Finlays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Finlays Flower and Ornamental Plants Products Offered
11.3.5 Finlays Recent Development
11.4 Beekenkamp
11.4.1 Beekenkamp Corporation Information
11.4.2 Beekenkamp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Beekenkamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Beekenkamp Flower and Ornamental Plants Products Offered
11.4.5 Beekenkamp Recent Development
11.5 Karuturi
11.6 Oserian
11.7 Selecta One
11.8 Washington Bulb
11.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
11.10 Carzan Flowers
11.12 Kariki
11.13 Multiflora
11.14 Karen Roses
11.15 Harvest Flower
11.16 Queens Group
11.17 Ball Horticultural
11.18 Afriflora
11.19 Double H
Continued...
