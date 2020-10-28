ByteScout Launches New HTML to PDF Function on its Cloud Platform PDF.co
Easily convert HTML and links to high-quality PDF documents in the cloud.WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital transformation solutions company ByteScout today announced it has added HTML to PDF functionality to its cloud platform PDF.co. The new option includes support for templates for fast and effortless PDF generation.
ByteScout’s PDF.co is the API platform for developers who need to add PDF manipulation, data extraction, and PDF tools to their apps. PDF.co can be used directly or via plugins for Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, BluePrism, Automation Anywhere, and 300+ other popular platforms. Dozens of source code samples for Javascript, PHP, Java, C#, Python, Powershell, and others are also available for Enterprise users.
PDF.co’s new HTML to PDF feature provides support for high-quality PDF generation based on HTML. It also fully supports CSS styles, Javascript, Mustache, and Handlebars templates. By using templates developers can re-use the same template again and provide different input data. Handlebars and Mustache are the popular open-source semantic templates languages with hundreds of ready to use templates.
HTML to PDF functionality is available via scalable and secure API platform PDF.co and as an on-premise version that can be installed on your own server with a full set of PDF and data extraction features available for both open and offline environments.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout is one of the top vendors of digital transformation tools, solutions, and API. They have been providing data extraction tools that are used by Fortune 500 companies, helping raise efficiency and streamline business processes. Their offerings include secure, scalable cloud-based Web API and on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK) for data extraction, rendering, and enhancement.
ByteScout offers development-friendly products using the latest and most sophisticated technologies. With their customer support, ByteScout is also proud of providing developer-focused customer support where customers can speak directly with the engineers and developers for assistance and troubleshooting.
