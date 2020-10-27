Families | Nebraska Department of Education

APPLE BOOKS REVIEW Family Time with Apps: A Guide to Using Apps with Your Kids. The guide provides tips on how and why to use apps together in everyday routines and situations. Other app choices suggested by Harvard Family Research Project are found at this site.

EDUTOPIA Project-Based Learning: Resources for Parents Students learn important content through Project Based Learning (PBL) by investigating questions, generating original ideas, and working collaboratively to produce products that demonstrate what they have learned. Visit this site to learn four ways to get involved in your child’s PBL learning experience.

Parent Partnership in Education: Resource Roundup (posted 3.16.2017) Experts agree that parent involvement in education is one of the biggest predictors of student success. Edutopia compiled this list of articles, videos, and other resources to help you engage productively with your kids’ teachers and school.

FAMILY WELLNESS How Brains are Built: The Core Story of Brain Development The Alberta Family Wellness Initiative launched their first animated video, which presents the core story of brain development in an accessible and visually engaging format for public audiences. October 2013, Palix Foundation

GEMS EDUCATION Dr Karen Mapp on Parents as Agents of Change The 9 minute video clip, encourages and shares how parents can be the change agent in our schools. Dr. Mapp is a senior lecturer on education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the faculty director of the Education Policy and Management masters program.

HOME ADVISOR Home Science: Backyard Astronomy Basics (posted 2.16.2018) Although it is possible to observe quite a lot about our solar system using basic telescopes or even the naked eye, there are also many tools that can help you identify what you’re seeing and learn more about what’s out there. Visit this website to learn about astronomy, the constellations, the solar system, famous astronomers and more.

KEEP CONNECTED Parent Further is a website for parenting all ages. Hot Topics, along with tips and strategies that will assist with daily parenting concerns as well as general developmental expectations are included.

KEEP LEARNING CALIFORNIA Questions Families Should Ask Teachers (posted 10.27.2020)

MANHATTAN STRATEGY GROUP Five Resources for Family Engagement: Helping Families Prevent Summer Learning Loss (posted 3.29.2016) Summer is a perfect time for students of all ages, races/ethnicities, nationalities, and socio-economic levels to strengthen and reinforce their academic skills and still have ample time for summer activities.

NATIONAL COUNCIL OF TEACHERS OF ENGLISH How to Help Your Child Become a Better Writer (posted 2.16.2018) This position statement offers suggestions for helping a child become a better writer, both at home and at school.

NATIONAL RESPONSIBLE FATHERHOOD CLEARINGHOUSE The National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse is an Office of Family Assistance (OFA) funded national resource for fathers, practitioners, programs/Federal grantees, states, and the public at-large who are serving or interested in supporting strong fathers and families.

PTA – PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION PTA has developed National Standards for Family-School Partnerships, helping your school increase family engagement is a win-win for all.

Notes from the Backpack: A PTA Podcast (posted 9.17.2019) A Podcast for Parents, by Parents National PTA Each 30-minute podcast will give you the inside scoop on how to help your child succeed in and out of school. Hear unique perspectives from experts, parents and educator guests who will give you real-life advice and ideas you can use.

100 Ways To Help Your Child and School Succeed (posted 2.16.2018) This brochure provides 100 ideas for parents to get involved with their child’s education.

The Smart Talk, PTA The smart talk get parents and kids together to have a clear conversation about all the devices you use and how to be responsible.

READING ROCKETS Get Ready for Summer! Literacy ideas to share with families

SCHOOL COMMUNITY NETWORK (posted 8.28.2018) A Guide for Families: Helping Your Child Succeed in School A research-based guide to help you understand: State Learning Standards College and Career Readiness Parent Practices to Help Children Learn Family-School Relationships

US DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Understanding the Every Student Succeeds Act: A Parent’s’ Guide to the Nation’s Landmark Education Law (Posted 10.19.2018)

View other USDE ESSA resources (Posted 10.19.2018)

Parent Checklist to Help Empower Families to Support Children’s Success in School (posted 12.9.2015) Questions and resources that parents and caregivers can use to help ensure their children are getting the education they deserve. The checklist suggests key questions, tips for educational success and resources for more information.

Helping Your Child with Homework US Department of Education website containing resources for families. Site provides information about parent involvement topics including homework. Resources are also available in Spanish.

Homeroom: The official BLOG of the US Department of Education