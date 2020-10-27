Interim and Formative Assessment Supports | Nebraska Department of Education

Interim Assessments are administered at different intervals throughout the year, between instruction to help educators better understand student learning needs and determine growth toward learning goals. The assessments are adaptive. The Nebraska Department of Education has made an optional interim growth assessment—MAP Growth—provided by NDE available to districts at no cost to use with other interim assessments of their choice. MAP Growth is testing for grades 3-8. MAP Growth allows students, parents, and educators to identify learning needs, track growth toward proficiency levels, and, starting in 2019, to predict performance on the NSCAS Summative assessment.