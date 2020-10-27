Nebraska Information | Nebraska Department of Education

Rule 15, Regulations and Procedures for the Education of Students with Limited English Proficiency in Public Schools was initially approved by the Governor on June 18, 2012. In August 2017, stakeholders from around the state convened to review the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and OCR guidance to propose changes to Rule 15. These changes underwent a period of public comment and were approved at the December 2017 Board meeting by the Nebraska State Board of Education. The proposed changes were signed by the Governor and became effective as of May 8, 2018.