We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Adds New Office in Panama City, Florida
We Insure offers the best model I’ve seen for agents and customers.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, announces the addition of a new agency in Panama City, Florida.
We Insure Emerald Coast is owned and operated by Ian Dries, a Panama City resident since 2003. Dries has a background in banking management and insurance and holds licenses in property and casualty insurance, as well as life, health and variable annuity insurance.
“We Insure offers the best model I’ve seen for agents and customers,” says Dries. “Having the power of such a huge array of carriers means I can write almost anything for anyone. And that’s a tremendous advantage in the marketplace.”
Dries adds, “Other agents have told me that the company feels like family, and after getting a feel for the culture, I wanted to be a part of it.”
“We’ve worked to maintain our culture as we grow,” says We Insure Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger. “It’s important that our franchise partners feel like they’re part of our extended team. It’s not an ‘us and them’ scenario.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
