Gov. Ricketts Joins State and Local Officials for Amazon Project Announcement

New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Papillion will create 1,000 full-time jobs at a minimum $15/hr. wage.

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts joined State and local officials for an announcement by Amazon of its plans to build a fulfilment center in the city of Papillion.

“Today’s announcement by Amazon is exciting news for Nebraska. Our state’s wonderful people and welcoming communities continue to attract major investments to the Good Life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Amazon’s fulfillment center will grow Nebraska by creating 1,000 great jobs. Winning the project demonstrates our state’s resilience and economic vitality despite challenges.”

Anticipated to launch in 2021, the new fulfillment center will create 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and a comprehensive benefits package starting on day one.

Representatives from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), the Greater Omaha Chamber, Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC), Sarpy County and the City of Papillion were on-hand for the event; each agency played a supporting role during the project’s recruitment process.

“We are beyond enthusiastic about the many great opportunities Amazon’s growing presence in Sarpy County offers,” said SCEDC Executive Director Andrew Rainbolt. “Amazon has invested more than $96 million into Nebraska since 2010. Today’s groundbreaking shows a continued commitment to collaboration between Amazon, the State of Nebraska, Sarpy County and the City of Papillion. Exciting things are definitely ahead, and we are grateful to the many, many individuals who worked together to make today happen.”

Omaha Chamber President and CEO David Brown remarked, “It’s no coincidence why Amazon chose Greater Omaha, and Sarpy County specifically. This is a region that works together and aspires to more. When fully operational, this facility will add nearly $204 million to the local economy each year. That’s significant, and we’re excited and grateful for what’s ahead. Congratulations to everyone involved. We are proud to partner with you.”

Gov. Ricketts was the first to introduce Amazon officials, who unveiled the official project announcement.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of Nebraska and bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits to Omaha,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon. “Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders throughout the process, and we look forward to supporting the Nebraska community with great delivery options.”

Gov. Ricketts went on to introduce Mayor David Black, who discussed the project’s significance to the people of Papillion.

“We are proud of the spirit of collaboration that brings new business to our community,” Black said. “We are equally proud of the talented workforce we have at our disposal to fill the technical positions Amazon provides.”

Sarpy County Commissioner Don Kelly commented on the growth occurring in Sarpy County.

“Sarpy County is the fastest growing county in the state, and that doesn’t happen by accident,” Kelly said. “It’s a team effort that requires commitment from the State, the County and the economic development community. We’re proud to partner with Amazon and so many great organizations to bring Amazon’s newest robotic fulfillment center to Sarpy County.”

Today’s announcement can be re-watched by visiting the DED Facebook page.