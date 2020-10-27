Governor Hogan Participates in Ribbon Cutting and Transfer of Property at the New Catonsville Courthouse  

October 27, 2020

CATONSVILLE, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today participated in the official ribbon cutting of the new Catonsville Courthouse. The governor was joined by Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr., Chief Judge John Morrissey, and Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera.

“From the early days of our nation, the American judicial system has played a major role in defining and preserving freedom, equality, and justice,” said Governor Hogan. “Now, with this brand new 130,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility, which houses eight courtrooms and multiple agencies, we can better meet the evolving needs of Marylanders and support the continued growth of this community.”

Located on nearly six acres in the Rolling Crossroads Professional Park, this 130,000-square-foot facility houses eight courtrooms and multiple agencies including; the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Corrections, the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, District Court of Maryland, Baltimore County State’s Attorney, and the Baltimore County Police. The Department of General Services, which oversaw the design and construction of this facility, will own and operate the building.

“As the lead agency for state building construction, we know the importance of delivering a quality project to our client agencies, and ultimately to the people of Maryland,” said Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “The Department of General Services will continue to work closely with the Judiciary to ensure the new courthouse meets the needs of Maryland citizens.”

While the construction of the new courthouse was completed in January 2020, Catonsville Courthouse is just now moving in. Since January 2020 the courthouse had become the temporary Towson District Court, while renovations and repairs proceeded at the Towson Courthouse.

“The District Court is where the vast majority of Marylanders experience the court system,” said Chief Judge Morrissey. “Our new Baltimore County District Court will be a step forward in courthouse design, integrating best practices for security and technology within a facility that will be certified for its environmental responsibility.”

“The new and much-anticipated Catonsville District Court courthouse brings additional courtrooms to the people of Baltimore County, allowing more cases to be heard on a daily basis. Just as important, this facility is designed to house onsite services that provide legal assistance and information, increasing access to justice for all in Baltimore County. The Maryland Judiciary is committed to ensuring that the courthouses and other Judiciary facilities meet the evolving needs of all Marylanders,” said Chief Judge Barbera. “We appreciate the support of the Governor’s Office and the General Assembly in making the new Catonsville courthouse for the District Court a reality.”

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.