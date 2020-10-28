Some of the most popular spy cameras. Spycam detection tip for finding embeded ceiling cameras. High defination key fob video / photo spy camera.

OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --• Amateur covert video voyeurism is on the rise.• Businesses are training staff to detect covert cameras planted in their facilities.• Individuals are learning how to protect the privacy of themselves and children.Murray Associates, a counterespionage firm for business and government, created SpyCam Detection in Workplace Expectation-of-Privacy Areas at the request of one of their Fortune 50 corporate clients.The client’s concerns…An employee found a spycam hidden in the restroom. The person reported it to the company, and the police. Word got out. The news media jumped in. It was an embarrassing mess. “Can you help us prevent future incidents?” They also wanted to assure their employees that they were taking the situation very seriously.Sending Murray Associates Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) teams to inspect all their restrooms and locker rooms (worldwide) was impractical. Instead, Kevin D. Murray, the firm’s Director, created an on-line spy camera detection training course for the client’s local security and facilities staff. A comprehensive ' Recording in the Workplace Policy ' was also created, thus fortifying their due diligence strategy. This innovative solution was extremely cost-effective.The SpyCam Detection Training course, is now available to all organizations, and the general public. Closed captioning makes this essential training available to even more people. This is especially important in South Korea and Latin American countries where hiding cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms is a particularly severe problem.Kevin D. Murray, explains the spycam dilemma this way. “Video voyeurs have excellent quality miniature cameras—in ingenious covert enclosures—at their disposal. They are sold by on-line spy shops, ebay and other internet outlets, usually from $10 to $200. It’s a big business.”Most victims never know they have been recorded, so video voyeurs are rarely caught,” said Murray. “The videos and photos sometimes go virile and multiply forever on the internet. Victims face extreme embarrassment, and occasionally blackmail.”“In many cases, the person being recorded isn’t the only victim of the crime,” Murray added. “Organizations providing expectation-of-privacy areas for the general public, visitors and employees are often hit with massive lawsuits. The bad publicity leads to the inevitable loss of goodwill. This collateral damage can be mitigated by showing efforts were taken to protect against video voyeurism. SpyCam Detection Training does this.”Businesses and individuals can fight back against video voyeurism. The one-hour Spycam Detection Training course includes:• a course syllabus,• a written 'Recording in the Workplace Policy' template for employers,• an inspection plan which documents the protection efforts,• and a course 'Certificate of Completion'.This protocol shows serious due diligence, should a case go to court. Adopting this solution reduces the risk of video voyeurism, damaging publicity, and expensive law suits.Murray’s solution to the underestimated spycam epidemic has three elements: training, a written policy, and a self-inspection program. This is the only course of its kind.SpyCam Detection Training is recommended for:• business security personnel,• building facilities personnel,• retail store managers,• private investigators,• condominium association managers,• landlords & home renters,• property association managers,• targets of activist groups,• hotels, gyms and real estate companies.SpyCam Detection Training is also recommended for:• law enforcement personnel,• security management students,• and the general public seeking protection from video voyeurism.SpyCam Detection Training is not recommended for people interested in learning how to plant spy cameras, or build spy camera enclosures.Fighting back against video voyeurism is easy, Murray confides, “Detection is just a matter of knowing where to look, and what to look for.”——Kevin D. Murray CPP, CISM, CFE is a business counterespionage consultant and TSCM specialist with over four decades of experience.Murray Associates is an independent security consulting firm, providing eavesdropping detection and counterespionage services to business, government and the at-risk individual.Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, a Murray Associates team can assist you quickly, anywhere in the United States, and internationally.

