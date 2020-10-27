Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,719 in the last 365 days.

AG Opinion Issued Regarding 2011 Wisconsin Act 21

MADISON, Wis. – Today, Attorney General Josh Kaul issued an AG opinion addressed to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. It concerns the applicability of certain legislation, 2011 Wisconsin Act 21, to state agencies’ authority to promulgate and enforce administrative rules. It also withdraws a previous AG opinion, OAG–04–17, which opined that Act 21 invalidated a rule requiring fire sprinklers in multifamily homes.

 

One provision in Act 21 concerns an agency’s general powers or duties and the significance of those provisions for rulemaking authority. Attorney General Kaul concluded that this provision does not alter existing, explicit grants of rulemaking authority, regardless of whether the statute could be characterized as broad or “general.”

 

Another provision of Act 21 concerns certain statutes providing specific standards, requirements, or thresholds. Attorney General Kaul concluded that this provision of Act 21 does not alter an agency’s other existing authority to promulgate standards, requirements, or thresholds.

 

The attorney general also concluded that nothing in Act 21 alters existing, properly promulgated rules, and that agencies may therefore continue to implement and enforce existing rules, as long as the rule was promulgated in accordance with the rulemaking procedures in place at the time.

 

Finally, Attorney General Kaul concluded that the previous AG opinion analyzing Act 21 in the context of the fire-sprinkler rule was contrary to the plain language of the governing statutes and for that reason withdrew that opinion.

 

A copy of the Attorney General’s opinion is available here.

 

A copy of the opinion request is available here

 

You just read:

AG Opinion Issued Regarding 2011 Wisconsin Act 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.