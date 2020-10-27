FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, October 27, 2020

NYS DMV REMINDS NEW YORKERS ONE WEEK LEFT TO RENEW EXPIRED DOCUMENTS

Expired Vehicle Inspections, Vehicle Registrations, and Non-Driver Identification Cards Must Be Renewed by November 3

New Yorkers Can Renew Non-Driver IDs and Vehicle Registrations Online

Certified Inspection Stations Are Open Statewide

DMV Encourages New Yorkers to Renew Driver Licenses

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today urged New Yorkers to renew their expired vehicle inspections, vehicle registrations, and non-driver identification cards now, with just one week left before the extension for these documents runs out. All registrations, inspections, and non-driver IDs that expired in or after March, during the Coronavirus public health emergency, were extended by Executive Order but this extension will end on November 3.

New Yorkers can quickly and easily renew a registration or renew a non-driver ID on the DMV website. New Yorkers can also visit the DMV website to find a nearby inspection station.

In addition, the DMV is urging New Yorkers to renew their expired driver licenses that were also extended during the pandemic and encourages New Yorkers to renew their driver licenses online.

“There is no need to leave home to renew most DMV documents—you can go on our website to renew your vehicle registration, non-driver ID, or driver license in a matter of minutes,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Those who need to get their vehicle inspected should make an appointment now to avoid a last-minute rush. After November 3, if you drive without updating your registration or inspection, you risk being ticketed.”

Find an Inspection Station

Certified inspection stations have been open across the state throughout the pandemic and must comply with health and safety guidelines to ensure the protection of their customers. To find a nearby inspection station, visit the DMV website.

How to Renew a Vehicle Registration New Yorkers can renew a registration online or by mail. The DMV website explains how to renew a registration. To renew a vehicle registration, New Yorkers will need:

registration (plate) number – see where to find a plate number

registration class – see where to find the registration class

the last name of the person on the registration (or business name)

payment for registration fees

The renewal fee is provided on a customer’s renewal notice. It will also display on the computer screen for those who renew online. When a customer renews online, they can download and print a temporary registration to use while they wait for the new registration documents to arrive in the mail.

How to Renew a Non-Driver ID New Yorkers can renew a non-driver ID online or by mail. The DMV website explains how to renew a non-driver ID and what the associated fees are. To renew online, customers will need:

9-Digit DMV ID Number

Date of Birth

Last 4-Digits of Social Security Number (SSN)

5-Digit ZIP Code

Email Address

When a customer renews online, they can download and print a temporary ID to use while they wait for the new document to arrive in the mail. In addition to renewing online or by mail, a limited number of in-office reservations are available for customers who must renew in person.