PRO-DIP®’s Next Gen Oral Nutrient Pouch Launches with Leading U.S. Military Equipment Supplier ADS, Inc.
PRO-DIP®'s new and innovative hands-free "during-activity" nutrient delivery system pouches are garnering mainstream attention.
PRO-DIP®, patent-pending world leader in Nutraceutical Oral Pouch technology has teamed up ADS, Inc. to distribute to the U.S. Military.
For all the Enlightened Warriors out there;......this is for you......"What's Impossible"?”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRO-DIP® Energy powered by Acenzia, the patent-pending world leader in nutraceutical oral pouch manufacturing has teamed up with Virginia-based ADS, Inc. this past week to distribute PRO-DIP’s flagship ION Energy pouches to the U.S. Military. ADS is a leading distributor of top-end tactical equipment and systems to the military both domestically and abroad. This collaboration greatly adds to PRO-DIP’s existing specialty distribution channels and significantly increases the product’s presence in a niche market that is always looking for innovation. According to Statista.com, the military is one of highest demographics in smokeless tobacco and nicotine pouch usage. PRO-DIP® Pouches, being tobacco and nicotine free, are FDA registered dietary supplement pouches filled with nutritious vitamins and minerals. The Pouch delivery system is similar to that used for smokeless tobacco, which makes it the perfect alternative for military personnel looking to quit or reduce their tobacco and nicotine consumption. Even more exciting are the performance elevating benefits that the soldiers may experience on the battlefield and during training.
— Peter St. Lawrence (CEO)
ADS is a leading value-added logistics and supply chain solutions provider that proudly serves all branches of the U.S. Military, federal, state and local government organizations, law enforcement agencies, first responders, partner nations and the defense industry. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, ADS is a top Department of Defense Contractor focused on solving customers’ challenges by providing the best product and service offerings, the broadest array of procurement options and legendary customer service.
“We are honored to collaborate/work with ADS to distribute this innovation to thousands in the U.S. DOD,” said PRO-DIP Energy’s Inventor and CEO Peter St. Lawrence. “Nothing makes us prouder than to do our small part to serve those who do the big part; serving the ideals and protecting those that make this great Country what it is. We believe this partnership will help us meet the ever-expanding demand for innovations that make the lives of military personnel a little better.”
For sale in the United States since May 2019, the novel PRO-DIP® ION Energy pouches deliver flavorful bursts of vitamins and natural energy supplements through small, semi-permeable sachets placed in the mouth, between the gum and cheek or lip. The initial burst of supplements is followed by extended absorption of the nutrients, providing long-lasting energy, even at high-exertion levels. With its hand-free ease of consumption, the energy-rich pouches are an alternative to traditional sports supplements, and deliver a daily serving of natural vitamins and nutrients for the endurance and stamina required during exercise and sports. The invention of the pouch delivery system for nutraceuticals continues to gain mainstream interest from health product manufacturers, medical organizations, big pharma, the military, space organizations, CBD/hemp companies, humanitarian aid groups and the list goes on. Midway through 2019, PRO-DIP started getting contacted by some of these major U.S. and international companies seeking opportunity to add the Pouch to expand and innovate their current product lines. The opportunity to initiate a project of this magnitude was something the founders of PRO-DIP Energy® couldn’t ignore.
Exiting a closed-door emerging food tech summit in New York, Peter St. Lawrence stated;
“In this modern age we’re very fortunate to be among the few who are given the rare and special opportunity to pioneer something completely original for the global market. The Oral Pouch itself may be our real “product,” as we’re now embarking on a mission to build something much greater than just a brand, we’re building an entire product category. What started as an idea five years ago now feels like a life’s-calling for everyone involved. We couldn’t be more pumped for this, after all we’re “energy” guys, haha (laugh). We’re here to serve-up useful innovations that people can use today. This is going to be an unbelievable ride and we’re all-in.”
