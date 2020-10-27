Today, The Bible, & You: A Ministry Devoted to Educating and Offering Hope Regarding Current Events and Bible Prophecy
John Barela’s ministry, Today, The Bible, & You seeks to inform, educate, and warn Christians and non-Christians alike regarding approaching dark times ahead.
Our ministry examines worldwide current events and compares them with Bible prophecy. We encourage all people to read and study the Holy Bible for themselves."”BROKEN ARROW, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broken Arrow’s Today, the Bible, & You is a ministry founded by John Barela over 36 years ago. The ministry highlights current events in light of Biblical prophecy, recognizing many of today’s headlines are prophetic in nature and unnoticed by the majority.
“Our ministry examines worldwide current events and compares them with Bible prophecy. We encourage all people to read and study the Holy Bible for themselves and then simply compare its end times prophecies with current events going on in the world, especially things going on in the Middle East and Israel,” says a spokesperson for the ministry.
Barela’s ministry provides a Biblical response to questions people are struggling to find answers to. This Biblical response allows people to observe what Scripture says about any question, interpret for themselves what the Scripture says, and apply the Scripture to their life, giving them the opportunity to live by faith in response to God’s Word.
Today, the Bible, & You focuses primarily on news in Israel, current events, and Biblical prophecy. The organization recognizes that in the Bible, Jesus not only warned of these very dangerous and perilous times, but also gave the promise of hope.
Additionally, Today, the Bible, & You is involved in mission work all over the world, including Peru, Philippines, Burma, India, Russia, and Uganda. In September, the ministry sent funds to provide rice for missions in Uganda and India. Helping many of the underprivileged of the world is important to Barela and his ministry, believing that “we are designed to live by the indwelling presence of the Spirit of Christ,” a spokesperson added.
John Barela is a non-denominational pastor and teacher, author, and former TV and radio commentator. In 1981, he began the ministry of Today, the Bible, & You, which highlights current events and Bible prophecy. John hosted a weekly television and radio ministry from 1985-1995, and continues to publish a monthly newsletter, Today’s Frontpage, dealing with current events and Bible prophecy. Extensively involved in worldwide missions, John has traveled to more than sixty countries to provide Bible Seminars and mission outreach.
