Hall of Famer, Westbrook Films Recipe Video with Godshall’s
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagles Hall of Fame Running Back, Brian Westbrook has completed recipe filming with Godshall’s Quality Meats as part of a promotional endorsement partnership for the 2020-2021 season. “Working with Brian was a real pleasure, from his product knowledge and ability to run with a script he’s read once, to being a fun guy who digs right into a bowl of ingredients and hand mixes bacon meatballs!” explains Godshall’s Corporate Chef, Samantha Cureton. Westbrook’s work with Godshall’s also boasts cable TV commercials, radio promotions and ads, social media campaigns, In-store standees and posters and a series of contests; all aimed at promoting the brand’s line of turkey bacon.
Since 1945, Godshall’s Quality Meats (GQM Inc) has grown from an old mill road butcher shop to an international provider of smoked delicacies, best known for their healthier option recipes. Westbrook’s promotional focus is on Godshall’s flagship line of real meat, real wood smoked turkey bacon. Available in original recipe, uncured, maple flavor, and uncured fully cooked, Godshall’s Turkey Bacon is up to 80% less fat than pork bacon, while delivering a full flavor that’s motivated countless pork lovers to “Make the switch”, Westbrook’s campaign tagline.
Westbrook’s first recipe with Godshall’s is, of course, a game day crowd pleaser, Halftime Meatball Bites. Chef Cureton anticipates a launch of the video on YouTube and social media November 13th. The launch will hit the ground with promotional tastings on Philadelphia’s WMMR and top Sports station, 97.5 The Fanatic, as well as a strong multi-channel social media push.
For additional Background material: Wayne Cherrington, Marketing Director, GQM
wcherrington@godshalls.com
Wayne Cherrington
