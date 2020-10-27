Sahara Energy Geneva unfolds expansion drive, announces Guillebon's resignation

Sahara Energy Geneva, a member of energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, has announced the resignation of Mr. Valery Guillebon, who until now served as the CEO

In the interim, Sahara Group’s Executive Director and supervising Director of the Geneva office, Wale Ajibade will coordinate the company’s Geneva trading operations”
— Sahara Energy
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sahara Energy Resources International Pte Limited (Geneva Branch), a member of energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, has announced the resignation of Mr. Valery Guillebon, who until now served as the Chief Executive Officer.

In the interim, Sahara Group’s Executive Director and supervising Director of the Geneva office, Wale Ajibade will coordinate the company’s Geneva trading operations as Sahara Energy continues its Group-wide expansion strategy for sustainable positioning in global markets and promotion of access to clean energy.



About

Sahara Group is a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 38 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

