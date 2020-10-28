Russian Icon Offers Expert Icon Appraisal Services in Moscow

The NYC-based online gallery Russian Icon is pleased to offer expert icon appraisal, icon restoration, art advisory, and other services in Moscow.

NEW YORK, NY, US, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC-based online gallery Russian Icon is pleased to announce that we now have a new location in Moscow, at the Philosophy of Antiquity Gallery on Europe Square. Our partnership with the leading experts in Russian icon art and iconography allows us to provide cultural institutions and private collectors with professional icon appraisal, evaluation, and restoration services of any kind, and this new location makes our services much more convenient and accessible for our clients in Moscow.

Russian Icon is an online gallery founded by the dedicated collector and dealer of museum-quality antique Russian icons Oleg Kushnirskiy. Aimed at preserving the ancient craft of traditional icon painting and helping collectors expand their collections of valuable religious icons, Russian Icon brings a whole range of useful services. These include icon restoration, icon appraisal and evaluation, icon authentication, collection management, art advisory, worldwide shipping, exhibition set-up, and many more. We are based in New York, but thanks to our reliable partners, we are also able to provide our services all over Russia. Our new location in Moscow makes it even easier for our Russian clients to deal with Russian Icon and our network of specialists.

Russian Icon is happy to collaborate with some of the leading experts in Russian icon art and iconography, who work with museums and auction houses worldwide. These include Sergey Khodorkovskiy, a seasoned icon collector and an official expert at the international art and antiques fair TEFAF Maastricht, and Anna Ivannikova, an art expert known for her significant contribution to studying antique Russian icons and biographies of Russian icon painters, among others. The help of these and other religious icon specialists and historians can be provided upon request.

Our services include icon appraisal, authentication, and evaluation; art advisory and collection management; icon restoration and conservation; historical and provenance research; curatorial services, including publication and exhibition, and more. We also partner with Fine Art Shippers, a professional art logistics company that takes care of all the packing and shipping processes in the United States, Russia, and other countries worldwide.

It is a great pleasure for Russian Icon to offer professional icon appraisal and other services in Moscow and serve local collectors, galleries, and cultural institutions. Whatever help you need, please feel free to contact our team either in New York or Moscow to get expert advice and assistance. We also highly recommend that you join Russian Icon on social media to learn more about the amazing art of traditional icon painting and the most valuable antique icons in the world.