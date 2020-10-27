Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Increased king mackerel recreational bag limit in effect in Atlantic through March 16, 2021

The recreational bag limit for king mackerel has been increased to four fish per person per day through March 16, 2021, in all Atlantic state and federal waters from Miami-Dade through Nassau counties.

This change is consistent with recent changes in Atlantic federal waters to address forgone fishing opportunities to the recreational fishing community. Learn more about these changes in federal waters at Fisheries.NOAA.gov by searching for “king mackerel emergency rule.”

Learn more about recreational fishing at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations.”

