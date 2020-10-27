Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory: RIDOT Closes Portion of Sucker Brook Bridge in Glocester

Effective today, Tuesday, October 27, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) closed a portion of the Sucker Brook Bridge on Harrisville Road (Route 98) in Glocester because of bridge deficiencies.

Stop signs have been placed at either end of the bridge, allowing for an alternating traffic pattern. The bridge carries 4,000 vehicles per day.

RIDOT last week received a critical finding report on the bridge that showed a corner of bridge had eroded and settled. RIDOT will continue to monitor the 92-year-old bridge and determine if it can be repaired or must be replaced.

