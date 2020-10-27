doTERRA Once Again Recognized as Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Leader

Verify Markets cites doTERRA as the “singular reason for rapid market expansion,” awards doTERRA with 2020 Verified Market Leader Award

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA is the global leader in the essential oils and aromatherapy, substantiated once again by Verify Markets in its 2020 Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market Report.



In a recent press release, Verify Markets wrote, “The global aromatherapy and essential oils market is undergoing rapid growth and evolving rapidly. doTERRA is well positioned to lead the market through increasing demands, requirements, demographics and trends shaping the market.”

Shipla Tiku, chief research officer at Verify Markets, said, “doTERRA has been the singular reason for the rapid market expansion. doTERRA sells a lifestyle and values the customer as well as the importance of providing a valuable product. The company taps into an emotional part of the consumer that wants to aspire to live healthier. By identifying market gaps, doTERRA has quickly risen to global domination of the market.”

doTERRA attributes its growth to its incredible Wellness Advocates, customers, and employees. The company also ascribes its continuing leadership in the industry to its ongoing commitment to sourcing and providing verified pure products and remaining the most tested and most trusted essential oil company. doTERRA ensures that all stakeholders in the supply chain are implementing environmental stewardship and poverty solutions. The combination of doTERRA’s product quality, vision for global sourcing solutions, scientific research and desire to give back, coupled with the growing health and wellness industry has catapulted the company to the forefront of the industry.

“We are grateful that Verify Markets’ industry analysis has identified so many factors that make doTERRA unlike any other company in the world,” said David Stirling, doTERRA founding executive and CEO. “Our mission is to empower through purity—pure products, pure business practices, pure intention, and the pure love of humanity. Our growth and leadership in the industry is a direct result of how we do business. Through doTERRA’s unique model, we support approximately 300,000 sourcing related jobs, which impacts almost 1.2 million lives, around the world and empower millions of people to take control of their health, wellness, and financial well-being.”

Learn more about Verify Markets’ 2020 Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market research report.

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

