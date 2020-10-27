The Methanol Institute Welcomes Southern Green Gas as a New Association Member
Southern Green Gas’s ability to develop renewable methanol as a net carbon neutral fuel for markets in Australia and around the world is an exciting development for the future”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Australia’s Southern Green Gas as our newest member. Southern Green Gas is a renewable energy company pioneering world-first technology aimed at creating carbon-neutral fuels; renewable methane and renewable methanol.
At the heart of Southern Green Gas’s technology is the ability to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to create fuels that are not only sustainable, but also can be transported in existing infrastructure.
Southern Green Gas’s approach is unique in the use of small production modules that are amenable to mass manufacture. The potential cost reduction benefits from this approach could allow a least cost transition to a low carbon vibrant economy.
The technology can be applied to the production of renewable methanol that can be used in existing petrol and diesel engines with no or relatively minor modifications and can be exported through existing ports and methanol shipping tankers. The renewable methanol production process is very similar to that of methane, with hydrogen and CO2 catalytically converted in a methanol synthesis reactor.
Australia imports most of its liquid fuels (petrol, diesel); some 35,000 megalitres per annum. Production of renewable methanol in Australia with price parity to petrol and diesel is a key feature of the business plan for Southern Green Gas. This is a methanol target market of 56 million metric tonnes per annum.
Rohan Gillespie, Managing Director of Southern Green Gas, says that "We are delighted to join the global push to advance methanol as a source of clean and renewable energy as the newest member of the Methanol Institute.”
“Our membership of MI will be invaluable in connecting with the wider methanol industry as we pioneer world-first technology aimed at creating carbon-neutral fuels for global markets,” Mr Gillespie said.
MI CEO Greg Dolan noted that "We are very pleased that Southern Green Gas has decided to join MI’s growing roster of renewable energy companies. Southern Green Gas’s ability to develop renewable methanol as a net carbon neutral fuel for markets in Australia and around the world is an exciting development for the future.”
