Equal Opportunity Schools Announces Doug Borchard’s Appointment To Board

Doug Borchard Joins Equal Opportunity Schools’ Board as They Are Awarded a $1M 4-Year Investment from New Profit.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Equal Opportunity Schools, a Seattle-based national nonprofit, announced that Doug Borchard (Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at New Profit) of Boston, MA has officially joined the Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) Board of Directors. His first 3-year term began October 1, 2020.

As a Board member, he will ensure the fiduciary responsibilities of the educational nonprofit and provide oversight of the strategic direction of the organization. Within the framework of New Profit’s venture philanthropy, Doug will provide strategic support and guidance in EOS’ activation of New Profit’s resources to catalyze its impact in improving students of color and low-income students’ access to rigorous coursework.

Says Doug Borchard:

“I believe deeply in EOS’ mission to provide equitable access to an academically rigorous high school education for students of color and low-income students. I believe that EOS’ approach is innovative and effective and have confidence in EOS’ leadership team and their ability to execute on their mission. I hope that my background and experience will be useful to the Board, the team, and the organization in achieving success.”

Says Equal Opportunity School’s Board Chair Dr. Deborah Wilds:

“EOS is honored to become a recipient of New Profit’s latest round of strategic investments and is excited launch our relationship with Doug’s election to our Board. His many years’ experience in supporting the growth and mission of numerous educational non-profits will help us to expand our reach to more partners and students across our country."

Doug joined New Profit in 2005 and serves as Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer. In that role, he oversees New Profit’s internal infrastructure (finance, talent, operations) and portfolio grant-making and support. Doug has also worked closely with several of New Profit’s portfolio organizations, including Achievement First, iMentor, KIPP, Year Up, and New Classrooms, and currently serves on the boards of Leading Educators and UnboundEd.

About Equal Opportunity Schools (eoschools.org)

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national organization serving school districts of all sizes. We are here to help better serve students of color and low-income students and improve the accessibility of advanced learning classes. We provide tools such as a gaps chart analysis; equity pathways reports; beginning- and end-of-year student/administrator surveys; best practices from more than 650 schools in 210+ districts across 33 states; and support to make equity and improved access to rigorous courses a district priority.

