Visitu Launches COVID-19 Wellness Features to Help Keep Campuses Open and Safe
Wellness screening, contact tracing, touch-free check in, and capacity management help campuses manage health and safety.CINCINNATI, OH, US, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitu LLC, a software company with a mission to inspire organizations to improve and simplify campus safety from one platform, today announced its launch of wellness features as part of the comprehensive SafeCampus platform. It is designed to be customizable for organizations to create their own wellness survey and automate reminders to their students and staff to complete before coming to campus, helping to keep campuses COVID-19 free and in compliance with the CDC recommendations.
“During these unprecedented times, we are aware of the importance of protecting your faculty, students, and employees throughout the unforeseeable future,” stated Visitu Co-Founder Aaron Larkins. “Visitu’s first-priority safety gives you ease and comfort through our wellness screening features to help your campus stay open and safe.”
Visitu’s flexible iPad-based campus safety platform allows the software to be rapidly deployed at any campus without having to install any software on your local PCs or servers. As a service offering, Visitu’s team manages the platform so that once configured, your local team can just focus on using Visitu to safeguard your campus, so school administrators and educators can put students first.
Visitu’s Wellness Features Key Benefits:
Wellness Screening - Customize your own wellness surveys for simple daily health checks.
Touch-Free Check In - Safe, secure, and super simple, Visitu allows for completely touch-free visitor check-in upon entrance.
Contact Tracing - Accurately trace all students, staff, and visitors and their exact location during a specific time.
Digital Agreements - Easily require a visitor’s signature regarding policies at your campus.
Capacity Management - Ensure only a set amount of visitors may be on campus at a time.
These affordable features can be set up in the Visitu system quickly so campuses can begin protecting staff and students and stay open and safe. To schedule a demo or learn more about Visitu’s Wellness Features, visit Visitu.com/Welcome. For logos and other press resources, visit Visitu.com/press/.
