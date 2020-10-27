MEDCHI COLLABORATES WITH ENABLE HEALTHCARE AS A RESOURCE FOR REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING
MedChi has entered into a collaboration with Enable Healthcare (EHI) which will give Maryland physicians access to Remote Patient Monitoring.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BALTIMORE, October --, 2020 — MedChi has entered into a collaboration with Enable Healthcare (EHI) which will give Maryland physicians access to Remote Patient Monitoring as well as other value-based care solutions.
Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is becoming an important component of care that contributes to better patient outcomes and higher satisfaction. RPM facilitates medical information to be captured automatically and shared remotely. It enables comprehensive patient-centric care for elderly and high-risk patients, remotely reducing ER visits and unscheduled hospitalization. Additionally, RPM empowers patients to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by capturing health information in the comfort of their home.
Treatment failure and admission to a hospital are not options in the time of COVID-19 so there are clinical and economic reasons to embrace what you may have been reluctant to do in the past. MedChi believes every practice should embrace RPM to maintain patient care, monitor therapeutic benefit, and identify problems before they become serious.
EHI can provide patients with at-home monitoring devices including blood pressure cuffs, weight scales, pulse oximeters, and glucometers. Exclusive for MedChi providers, patients can receive a smartphone with any one device to overcome patient limitations and increase access to remote care. Additionally, a provider can elect for monthly care management to be conducted by EHI, allowing the provider to bill for additional Current Procedural Terminology codes and receive a higher reimbursement.
MedChi CEO, Gene Ransom, states “remote patient monitoring has emerged as a technology tool that expands access and improves outcomes, and MedChi is pleased to share a resource for this important service for Maryland’s physicians and patients.”
About MedChi
MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, is a non-profit membership association of Maryland physicians. It is the largest physician organization in Maryland. The mission of MedChi is to serve as Maryland's foremost advocate and resource for physicians, their patients and the public health of Maryland. For more information, please visit www.medchi.org.
About Enable Healthcare Inc (EHI)
Enable Healthcare Inc. (EHI) is in the business of delivering Health Information Technology (HIT) solutions to healthcare practices. EHI services are spread across the nation to over 5,300 practices.
HIT solutions provided by EHI:
• Remote Patient Monitoring platform and services, a cornerstone for ‘virtual care’
• Virtual Annual Wellness Visit with HRA platform utilizing Telehealth for patient-centric care
• Augmented Telehealth platform for Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Organizations.
• Efficient Revenue Cycle Management Services by EHI team for effective billing and collection
• State of technology, ONC certified & web-based Electronic Health Record for Ambulatory Care.
For more information on EHI please visit www.ehiehr.com or call Daniel Nalladurai at 917- 496 -1354.
For more information on MedChi please visit www.medchi.org or call Gene M. Ransom at 410-539-0872 x 3305.
