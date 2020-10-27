DSBC Financial Group and iDenfy Announce Partnership to Make Financial Payment Solution More Smooth and Secured

DSBC Financial Group joins hands with iDenfy to mitigate the frauds and make onboarding journey frictionless for those using their platform.

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSBC Financial Group, a renowned international financial institution, and iDenfy, a popular identity verification provider are pleased to announce a partnership that aims at simplifying global financial payment solutions and making it risk-free.

DSBC Financial Group specializes in payment services like current account, merchant account, payment cards, cash management and foreign exchange. Since a large number of businesses and individuals across Europe use their services, they want to save time for identity verification and KYC process. iDenfy will be helping them make this process quick yet robust so that identity frauds can be reduced to a great extent while keeping the onboarding procedure smooth.

By forming a partnership with iDenfy, DSBC Financial Group will be able to boost its productivity and examine the identity of all its customers spread in different geographical locations.

According to DSBC Financial Group, by implementing iDenfy’s AI-enabled verification solution, they won’t need to spend that much time in completing the KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure. Furthermore, since everything is going to be digital, there will be fewer verification mistakes that we often see in the supervision conducted by humans. The partnership is not only beneficial for the company but their customers as well as they won’t need to go through complicated and time-consuming manual identity verification solutions.

The DSBC Financial Group, Le Hung Anh, CEO says, "The days of the traditional banking and payment practices are getting over." Our clients can now experience a fast, convenient, and secure onboarding process with our new technology. The partnership between DSBC Financial Europe and iDenfy will create more values for our community and facilitate businesses to thrive remarkably."

iDenfy, on the other hand, seems exceptionally excited to form a partnership with DSBC Financial Group. "Our remote identity verification service is an optimum solution to mitigate identity-related frauds and improve overall productivity and time efficiency" states Domantas Ciulde, the chief executive officer of iDenfy. He further says, "we are sure that with our advanced solutions will help DSBC Financial Group onboard only the legitimate customers to their platform."

iDenfy’s identity verification solution combines face authentication, ID verification and liveness detection to offer a powerful identity verification system. iDenfy turns a smartphone into an ID scanning and face authentication system to speed up the verification procedure. Their face recognition technology can match 160 face points while ID verification technology can analyze 1300 types of government-issued ID documents from more than 200 countries.

DSBC Financial Group believes that the partnership will have a positive impact on its reputation as well. Since this partnership will enable the KYC and verification process to save time and mitigate frauds significantly, their valued customers will get the most convenient, which will naturally build reputation and trust.