Middlesex Barracks/Single vehicle Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A304548                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-249-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/25/2020

STREET: High St

TOWN: Plainfield, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main St

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Eric Eastman

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Not Applicable

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: VFR 800

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/25/2020, at approximately 1631 hours, Troopers with the

Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a single vehicle motorcycle

crash near the intersection of High St, and Main St, in the town of Plainfield,

VT. The operator, Eastman (23) of Barre, VT was travelling west at approximately

30 mph when he hit suspected debris in the roadway. Eastman laid the motorcycle

down on its side before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. Eastman was

transported to CVMC for treatment of suspected non-life threatening injuries.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint  Lack of Liability Insurance T23 VSA 800(a)

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NA

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

"A" Troop - Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

Middlesex Barracks/Single vehicle Motorcycle Crash

