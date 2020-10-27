Middlesex Barracks/Single vehicle Motorcycle Crash
CASE#: 20A304548
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-249-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/25/2020
STREET: High St
TOWN: Plainfield, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main St
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Eric Eastman
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Not Applicable
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: VFR 800
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/25/2020, at approximately 1631 hours, Troopers with the
Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a single vehicle motorcycle
crash near the intersection of High St, and Main St, in the town of Plainfield,
VT. The operator, Eastman (23) of Barre, VT was travelling west at approximately
30 mph when he hit suspected debris in the roadway. Eastman laid the motorcycle
down on its side before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. Eastman was
transported to CVMC for treatment of suspected non-life threatening injuries.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Lack of Liability Insurance T23 VSA 800(a)
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NA
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: NA
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
