Motivation Through God’s Will

Knowing that He Will: Experiencing God's Transforming Power

A Christian take on the power of introspection and knowing the self

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Janine Hall encourages readers of Knowing that He Will: Experiencing God's Transforming Power to always remember that throughout the challenges of life, God is guiding and watching. The book, divided into four parts and comprising numerous short entries, touches on a variety of topics, from depression to taking risks, giving birth, and persisting through life.

Hall, an MA in special education, created the book as a reflection of her own struggles with depression. It tackles her own vulnerabilities, and encourages others to find strength in their own struggles. It was Hall’s faith and trust in Jesus Christ and God that lifted up her spirit, and the book is a chronicle of her newfound insights on life and how it happened.

Hall’s passion is undeniable and evident in the essays of the book, which reads in the same manner as a conversation with a good friend or a trusted loved one. Insightful snippets like “It isn’t what happens to us in life that makes a difference but how we handle it,” gives the reader a glimpse of the road map Hall took, along with her faith, to lift her life up.

And the way Hall speaks to the reader radiates with positivity, which clearly shows her experience and passion in wanting to help people. Be inspired by Hall’s experiences, and in turn see how God’s will can greatly motivate you to motivate yourself with the help of the higher power.


